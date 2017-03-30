Watch Blink-182 lyric video for new track Misery

Blink-182 have released a lyric video for their new track Misery.

It’s included on the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California, which will launch on May 19. The new version features a total of 28 songs, 11 of which are new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba previously issued the track Parking Lot.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California, Blink-182 drummer Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

California Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order. Find a full tracklist below.

Blink-182 will head out on the road across the UK this summer with support form Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Front Bottoms.