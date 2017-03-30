 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Watch Blink-182 lyric video for new track Misery

News / 34 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Blink-182 release colourful lyric video for their new track Misery - taken from deluxe edition of 2016 album California

Blink-182 have released a lyric video for their new track Misery.

It’s included on the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California, which will launch on May 19. The new version features a total of 28 songs, 11 of which are new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba previously issued the track Parking Lot.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California, Blink-182 drummer Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

California Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order. Find a full tracklist below.

Blink-182 will head out on the road across the UK this summer with support form Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Front Bottoms.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 3 hours ago Body Count talk “thrashier” Bloodlust sound
News / 5 hours ago Lemmy solo album due out later this year
News / 16 Dec 2016 Blink-182 voted most animal-friendly band by PETA

Blink-182 California Deluxe Edition tracklist

  1. Cynical
  2. Bored To Death
  3. She’s Out Of Her Mind
  4. Los Angeles
  5. Sober
  6. Built This Pool
  7. No Future
  8. Home Is Such A Lonely Place
  9. Kings Of The Weekend
  10. Teenage Satellites
  11. Left Alone
  12. Rabbit Hole
  13. San Dieo
  14. The Only Thing That Matters
  15. California
  16. Brohemian Rhapsody
  17. Parking Lot
  18. Misery
  19. Good Old Days
  20. Don’t Mean Anything
  21. Hey I’m Sorry
  22. Last Train Home
  23. Wildfire
  24. 6/8
  25. Long Lost Feeling
  26. Bottom Of The Ocean
  27. Can’t Get You More Pregnant
  28. Bored To Death (Acoustic)

Blink-182 UK tour 2017

Jul 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 04: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jul 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Jul 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jul 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jul 12: Aberdeen GE Oil And Gas Arena
Jul 14: Manchester Arena
Jul 15: Liverpool Echo Arena
Jul 17: Bournemouth International Centre
Jul 19: London O2 Arena
Jul 20: London O2 Arena

From the archive

Blink-182 - California album review
Review / 03 Aug 2016
Blink-182 - California album review
TeamRock+ logo
Album Review
Previous AMAZON UK REVEAL LIVE MUSIC DEALS FOR PRIME MEMBERS
Next  

Latest News

Anathema premiere new track Springfield
News / 1 hour ago
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
News / 1 hour ago
Riverside bring in guitarist Maciek Meller for live dates
News / 3 hours ago
Body Count talk “thrashier” Bloodlust sound
News / 4 hours ago
Watch Chickenfoot cover Deep Purple’s Highway Star
News / 5 hours ago
Lemmy solo album due out later this year
News / 22 hours ago
Spock’s Beard bring back Nick D’Virgilio for new album
News / 22 hours ago
Betraying The Martyrs talk Brexit in new video
News / 22 hours ago
Gwar to launch Orgasmageddon comic book
News / 1 day ago
Damian Wilson talks “unexpected” Threshold departure
News / 1 day ago
Brian May to publish Queen In 3D in May
More News

Get Involved

Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Lemmy solo album due out later this year
News / 5 hours ago
Lemmy solo album due out later this year
Aerosmith: We have at least one more album in us
News / 1 day ago
Aerosmith: We have at least one more album in us
Amazon UK reveal live music deals for Prime members
News / 1 day ago
Amazon UK reveal live music deals for Prime members
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
News / 1 hour ago
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
Paradise Lost begin work on new album
News / 1 day ago
Paradise Lost begin work on new album
Gwar to launch Orgasmageddon comic book
News / 22 hours ago
Gwar to launch Orgasmageddon comic book
Bonamassa was driving force behind Black Country Communion comeback
News / 11 May 2016
Bonamassa was driving force behind Black Country Communion comeback
Body Count: Watch hard-hitting video for Black Hoodie
News / 2 days ago
Body Count: Watch hard-hitting video for Black Hoodie
Glenn Danzig to host Blackest Of The Black Destination Festival
News / 1 day ago
Glenn Danzig to host Blackest Of The Black Destination Festival

Promoted

Top