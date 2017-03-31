Download 2017: Devin Townsend, Orange Goblin, more join bill

Devin Townsend Project, Orange Goblin, Sikth, Code Orange among 21 artists added to this year's Download UK bill

Download festival organisers have added 21 more artists to this year’s bill.

And among the latest wave of names announced are Devin Townsend Project, Orange Goblin, Code Orange, Sikth, Max & Igor Cavalera, Suicide Silence and Krokodil.

They’ll join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, along with bands including Mastodon, Prophets Of Rage, Alter Bridge, Slayer, Clutch and Steel Panther, Suicidal Tendencies and Anathema at the UK festival which takes place from June 9-11.

Find a full list of confirmed artists below.

Townsend says: "Download! Amidst a crazy year, we have been invited to play at one of my favourite festivals in the world. The band is rocking better than ever, and we are fired up to have some fun with you guys.

"We look forward to blowing the roof off the place. See you there!"

It’s also been announced that former Sepultura members Max and Igor Cavalera will perform the band’s 1996 album Roots in full at the festival, while Pertubator have been confirmed as the final headliner of the Dogtooth Stage.

Tickets for Download 2017 are available via the official festival website.