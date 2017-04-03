At The Drive-In launch video for new track Hostage Stamps

At The Drive-In have released an animated video for their new track Hostage Stamps.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album in•ter a•li•a which will launch on May 5 and is their first record since 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

The video was directed by Rob Shaw and Damon Locks and uses stop-motion and digital animation to depict faceless militaristic figures holding a man captive.

At The Drive-In vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala describes the song as “like walking through the hallway in some war-torn ghetto and reading the writing on the wall."

He continues: “When you hear things like, ‘Raise your nithing pole,’ I don’t think anyone will know what that is right away, but when you look it up, it’s this curse. We are going to be victorious. Here’s the fucking head on the stake in front of our army. We’re coming back.

“It’s reading the writing on the wall. It’s going and keeping your ear to the ground and listening to the heartbeat of young people.”

At The Drive-In will head out on the road next month for a run of shows and will play the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.