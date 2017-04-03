 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

At The Drive-In launch video for new track Hostage Stamps

News / 20 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Watch dark animated video for new At The Drive-In track Hostage Stamps

At The Drive-In have released an animated video for their new track Hostage Stamps.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album in•ter a•li•a which will launch on May 5 and is their first record since 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

The video was directed by Rob Shaw and Damon Locks and uses stop-motion and digital animation to depict faceless militaristic figures holding a man captive.

At The Drive-In vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala describes the song as “like walking through the hallway in some war-torn ghetto and reading the writing on the wall."

He continues: “When you hear things like, ‘Raise your nithing pole,’ I don’t think anyone will know what that is right away, but when you look it up, it’s this curse. We are going to be victorious. Here’s the fucking head on the stake in front of our army. We’re coming back.

“It’s reading the writing on the wall. It’s going and keeping your ear to the ground and listening to the heartbeat of young people.”

At The Drive-In will head out on the road next month for a run of shows and will play the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 24 days ago Mastodon bare their souls in the new issue of Metal Hammer
Feature / 3 days ago What's next for Brian Johnson? The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now
Feature / 12 days ago New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+

At The Drive-In in•ter a•li•a tracklist

  1. No Wolf Like The Present
  2. Continuum
  3. Tilting At The Univendor
  4. Governed By Contagions
  5. Pendulum In A Peasant Dress
  6. Incurably Innocent
  7. Call Broken Arrow
  8. Holtzclaw
  9. Torrentially Cutshaw
  10. Ghost-Tape No.9
  11. Hostage Stamps

At The Drive-In 2017 tour dates

May 06: El Paso County Coliseum, TX
May 08: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ
May 09: San Diego Soma, CA
May 12: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA
May 13: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
May 17: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico
Jun 07: Austin Stubb’s, TX
Jun 09: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX
Jun 10: Houston Revention Music Center, TX
Jun 12: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX
Jun 13: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK
Jun 15: Denver The Fillmore, CO
Jun 17: St paul Palace Theatre, MN
Jun 18: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL
Jun 20: Columbus Express Live!, OH
Jun 21: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH
Aug 15: St. Polten FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria
Aug 16-19: Paredes De Coura Festival, Portugal
Aug 16-19: Kiewit Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Aug 25-27: Leeds Festival, UK
Aug 25-27: Reading Festival, UK

From the archive

Five things we learned during At The Drive-In's London gig
Feature / 30 Mar 2016
Five things we learned during At The Drive-In's London gig
Previous LISTEN TO THIS LIFE IS OLD, NEW, BORROWED AND BLUE BY ’68
Next  

Latest News

Aerosmith's Tyler “can’t say for sure” if tour will be their last
News / 55 minutes ago
Aerosmith's Tyler “can’t say for sure” if tour will be their last
News / 1 hour ago
Listen to This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue by ’68
News / 2 hours ago
Mew release psychedelic lyric video for Twist Quest
News / 4 hours ago
Raging Slab co-founder Elyse Steinman dies
News / 4 hours ago
Sikth stream track and announce new album
News / 5 hours ago
Watch Brian May and Kerry Ellis in Roll With You video
News / 5 hours ago
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
News / 6 hours ago
Iron Maiden’s Dickinson condemns small venue closures
News / 18 hours ago
Ghost confirmed as final Bloodstock headliner
News / 2 days ago
Dragonforce announce Reaching Into Infinity UK tour
More News

Get Involved

Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Ghost confirmed as final Bloodstock headliner
News / 18 hours ago
Ghost confirmed as final Bloodstock headliner
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
News / 5 hours ago
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
Megadeth share boot camp recap video
News / 3 days ago
Megadeth share boot camp recap video
Download 2017: Devin Townsend, Orange Goblin, more join bill
News / 3 days ago
Download 2017: Devin Townsend, Orange Goblin, more join bill
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
News / 4 days ago
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
Lemmy solo album due out later this year
News / 4 days ago
Lemmy solo album due out later this year
Watch trailer for Pink Floyd Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition
News / 24 days ago
Watch trailer for Pink Floyd Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition
Watch video for new Krysthla track The Minor Mystery Of Death
News / 3 days ago
Watch video for new Krysthla track The Minor Mystery Of Death
Listen to This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue by ’68
News / 1 hour ago
Listen to This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue by ’68

Promoted

Top