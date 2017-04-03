Listen to This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue by ’68

’68 release stream of This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue - from upcoming 2nd album Two Parts Viper

’68 have released a stream of their new track This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue. It features on guitarist and vocalist Josh Scogin and drummer Michael McClellan’s upcoming second album Two Parts Viper, which will launch on June 2 via Cooking Vinyl. Former The Chariot and Norma Jean frontman Scogin says: “This is the very first song I wrote for the album. It definitely ‘connects’ more with my past than any of the other songs – so much so, that it almost didn't make it into the album. “It is one of my favourite jams but I had decided that if the other nine songs didn't balance it out a bit, I was going to leave it behind. I'm really glad I didn't have to.” The duo will head out on the road across the US later this month with Every Time I Die and also have a string of headline dates planned in support of Two Parts Viper, which is now available for pre-order.

’68 Two Parts Viper tracklist Eventually We All Win Whether Terrified Or Unafraid Without Any Words (Only Crying And Laughter) This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue No Montage No Apologies The Workers Are Few Life Has Its Design Death Is A Lottery What More Can I Say