 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Listen to This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue by ’68

News / 26 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

’68 release stream of This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue - from upcoming 2nd album Two Parts Viper

’68 have released a stream of their new track This Life is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue.

It features on guitarist and vocalist Josh Scogin and drummer Michael McClellan’s upcoming second album Two Parts Viper, which will launch on June 2 via Cooking Vinyl.

Former The Chariot and Norma Jean frontman Scogin says: “This is the very first song I wrote for the album. It definitely ‘connects’ more with my past than any of the other songs – so much so, that it almost didn't make it into the album.

“It is one of my favourite jams but I had decided that if the other nine songs didn't balance it out a bit, I was going to leave it behind. I'm really glad I didn't have to.”

The duo will head out on the road across the US later this month with Every Time I Die and also have a string of headline dates planned in support of Two Parts Viper, which is now available for pre-order.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 5 hours ago Iron Maiden’s Dickinson condemns small venue closures
News / 4 hours ago Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
News / 2 hours ago Raging Slab co-founder Elyse Steinman dies

’68 Two Parts Viper tracklist

  1. Eventually We All Win
  2. Whether Terrified Or Unafraid
  3. Without Any Words (Only Crying And Laughter)
  4. This Life Is Old, New, Borrowed And Blue
  5. No Montage
  6. No Apologies
  7. The Workers Are Few
  8. Life Has Its Design
  9. Death Is A Lottery
  10. What More Can I Say

’68 2017 tour dates

Apr 28: Wilmington World Cafe Live, DE (with Every Time I Die)
Apr 29: Spartanburg Ground Zero, SC
Apr 30: Augusta The Iron Heights, GA
May 01: Birmingham Zydeco, AL (with Every Time I Die)
May 02: Memphis Hi Tone Cafe, TN (with Every Time I Die)
May 04: Chattanooga Revelry Room, TN (with Every Time I Die)
May 05: Bristol Patton-Crosswhite VFW, TN
May 06: Richmond Canal Club, VA (with Every Time I Die)
May 07: Harrisonburg The Golden Pony, VA (with Every Time I Die)
May 08: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD (with Every Time I Die)
May 09: Erie Basement Transmissions, PA (with Every Time I Die)
May 10: Toledo Frankies Inner City, OH
May 11: DeKalb The House Cafe (with Every Time I Die)
May 12: Iowa City Blue Moose Tap House, IA (with Every Time I Die)
May 13: Lousville Trixies, KY
May 14: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (with Every Time I Die)
May 16: Springfield Outland Ballroom, MO (with Every Time I Die)
May 17: Columbia Rose Music Hall, MO (with Every Time I Die)
May 18: Nashville The End, TN (with Every Time I Die)
May 19: Indianapolis Deluxe, Old National Center, IN (with Every Time I Die)
May 20: Lansing The Loft, MI (with Every Time I Die)
May 21: Garwood Crossroads, NJ
May 23: Cambridge Middle East, MA
May 24: New York Webster Hall, NY
May 25: Rochester Harmony House, NY
May 26: Pittsburgh Smiling Moose, PA
May 27: St Louis Fubar, MO
May 28: Lawrence Jackpot Music Hall, KS
May 29: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
May 30: Salt Lake City Loading Dock, UT
Jun 01: Spokane The Big Dipper, WA
Jun 02: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Jun 06: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA
Jun 07: Scottsdale Pubrock, AZ
Jun 09: Dallas The Prophet Bar, TX
Jun 10: Houston Walter’s, TX
Jun 11: Austin Grizzly Hall, TX
Jun 22: Fishing On Orfu, Hungary
Jun 24: Jera On Air, Netherlands

Previous DOWNLOAD 2017: DEVIN TOWNSEND, ORANGE GOBLIN, MORE JOIN BILL
Next  

Latest News

Mew release psychedelic lyric video for Twist Quest
News / 56 minutes ago
Mew release psychedelic lyric video for Twist Quest
News / 2 hours ago
Raging Slab co-founder Elyse Steinman dies
News / 3 hours ago
Sikth stream track and announce new album
News / 3 hours ago
Watch Brian May and Kerry Ellis in Roll With You video
News / 4 hours ago
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
News / 5 hours ago
Iron Maiden’s Dickinson condemns small venue closures
News / 16 hours ago
Ghost confirmed as final Bloodstock headliner
News / 2 days ago
Dragonforce announce Reaching Into Infinity UK tour
News / 2 days ago
A Perfect Circle sign with BMG for new album
News / 2 days ago
Uriah Heep Live to be reissued for Record Store Day
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Ghost confirmed as final Bloodstock headliner
News / 16 hours ago
Ghost confirmed as final Bloodstock headliner
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
News / 4 hours ago
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
Megadeth share boot camp recap video
News / 3 days ago
Megadeth share boot camp recap video
Download 2017: Devin Townsend, Orange Goblin, more join bill
News / 3 days ago
Download 2017: Devin Townsend, Orange Goblin, more join bill
Lemmy solo album due out later this year
News / 4 days ago
Lemmy solo album due out later this year
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
News / 4 days ago
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
Watch trailer for Pink Floyd Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition
News / 23 days ago
Watch trailer for Pink Floyd Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition
Watch video for new Krysthla track The Minor Mystery Of Death
News / 3 days ago
Watch video for new Krysthla track The Minor Mystery Of Death
Linkin Park announce UK dates
News / 3 days ago
Linkin Park announce UK dates

Promoted

Top