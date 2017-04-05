 Skip to main content

Falling In Reverse release cosmic video for Coming Home

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Falling In Reverse launch sci-fi video for Coming Home - the title track from their new album

Falling In Reverse have launched a sci-fi-inspired video for their new song Coming Home.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album, which will be released on April 7 via Epitaph Records and follows a stream of Broken which came out last month.

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke says: “This video is an analogy of the dichotomies between my personal life and my public life – a lonely traveler content on fulfilling the dreams he set out on, but missing out on everything he has at home. A bittersweet duality.”

Speaking about the musical direction of the follow-up to 2015’s Just Like You, Radke previously said: “It’s a huge left turn. Every song is very vibey. There’s more feeling in it instead of a lot of metal.

“We’re challenging ourselves now more than we ever have in the weirdest ways possible, because you would think writing the craziest solo or riffs would be the challenging part.

"But the challenging part is trying to stick to a theme and not go all over the place like we would normally do."

Coming Home is now available for pre-order, with the full tracklist and artwork available below.

Falling In Reverse Coming Home tracklist

  1. Coming Home
  2. Broken
  3. Loser
  4. Fuck You And All Your Friends
  5. I Hate Everyone
  6. I’m Bad At Life
  7. Hanging On
  8. Superhero
  9. Straight To Hell
  10. I Don’t Mind
  11. The Departure

