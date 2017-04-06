 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Watch Thrice’s new video for Hurricane

News / 11 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Thrice release video for their track Hurricane - taken from 2016’s To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere

Thrice have premiered a new video for their track Hurricane.

It features on the US outfit’s latest album To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere, which was released in 2016 – their first material since ending their four-year hiatus.

Speaking about the themes behind the follow-up to 2011’s Major/Minor, vocalist Dustin Kensrue told TeamRock: “Thrice being a heavier kind of band and me being a bit drawn to the bigger issues of life in general, all that gravitates a lot of times towards writing pretty weighty, heavy lyrics.

“This record was no exception – I’m listening to it with everything going on and there’s just this weight and heaviness to it.

Hurricane is a good example of my trying to find something that fits there – the beauty and calm of the verses slamming into this huge thing, and I’m trying to find something that works with that and I end up writing something where I end up questioning why all these beautiful moments in time are always shattered by something – because that’s what the music feels likes its doing.”

Thrice have also announced that they’ll release a two-track 7-inch single featuring new track Sea Change and a live version of Black Honey to mark this year’s Record Store Day on April 22.

They’ll also head out on tour with Deftones later this year, plus dates with Three Trapped Tigers and Frank Iero And The Patience.

Find Thrice’s full 2017 tour itinerary below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 17 hours ago Metal Hammer Golden Gods returns for 2017
Feature / 26 days ago Mastodon bare their souls in the new issue of Metal Hammer
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 1 hour ago Black Sabbath planned blues album after 13

Thrice 2017 tour dates

Apr 22: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds, FL
Apr 27: London Koko, UK
Apr 28: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium
May 13: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
Jun 09: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL
Jun 10: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Theater, MI
Jun 11: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Jun 13: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jun 14: National Harbor The Theater at MGM, MD
Jun 15: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT
Jun 16: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA
Jun 17: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, PA
Jun 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC
Jun 20: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC
Jun 22: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Jun 23: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL
Jun 24: Jacksonville Daily's Amphitheatre, FL
Jun 26: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jun 27: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jun 28: Austin Austin360 Amphitheater, TX
Jun 30: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Jul 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT
Jul 03: Seattle White River Amphitheater, WA
Jul 04: Bend Les Schwab Amphitheater, OR
Jul 06: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA
Jul 07: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 08: Las Vegas Downtown Events Center, NV
Jul 09: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

From the archive

10 albums that changed my life by Thrice's Riley Breckenridge
Feature / 08 Sep 2016
10 albums that changed my life by Thrice's Riley Breckenridge
Previous FALLING IN REVERSE RELEASE COSMIC VIDEO FOR COMING HOME
Next  

Latest News

Black Sabbath planned blues album after 13
News / 1 hour ago
Black Sabbath planned blues album after 13
News / 1 hour ago
New Beatles documentary set for cinema release in May
News / 2 hours ago
Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Paul O’Neill dies aged 61
News / 17 hours ago
Metal Hammer Golden Gods returns for 2017
News / 19 hours ago
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to release Live In Birmingham
News / 20 hours ago
Listen to rare Can track Turtles Have Short Legs
News / 20 hours ago
Falling In Reverse release cosmic video for Coming Home
News / 21 hours ago
Steven Wilson signs new deal for next album
News / 23 hours ago
Lemuria announce UK and Ireland summer tour
News / 23 hours ago
Heart’s Nancy Wilson talks "cool" new project Roadcase Royale
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Metal Hammer Golden Gods returns for 2017
News / 17 hours ago
Metal Hammer Golden Gods returns for 2017
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to release Live In Birmingham
News / 19 hours ago
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to release Live In Birmingham
Websites duped by Metallica Lady Gaga gag
News / 1 day ago
Websites duped by Metallica Lady Gaga gag
Falling In Reverse release cosmic video for Coming Home
News / 20 hours ago
Falling In Reverse release cosmic video for Coming Home
Black Sabbath planned blues album after 13
News / 1 hour ago
Black Sabbath planned blues album after 13
Lemuria announce UK and Ireland summer tour
News / 23 hours ago
Lemuria announce UK and Ireland summer tour
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
News / 3 days ago
Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
News / 6 days ago
Anathema premiere new track Springfield
Rainbow reunion shows set for home release
News / 29 Sep 2016
Rainbow reunion shows set for home release

Promoted

Top