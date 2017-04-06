Watch Thrice’s new video for Hurricane

Thrice release video for their track Hurricane - taken from 2016’s To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere

Thrice have premiered a new video for their track Hurricane.

It features on the US outfit’s latest album To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere, which was released in 2016 – their first material since ending their four-year hiatus.

Speaking about the themes behind the follow-up to 2011’s Major/Minor, vocalist Dustin Kensrue told TeamRock: “Thrice being a heavier kind of band and me being a bit drawn to the bigger issues of life in general, all that gravitates a lot of times towards writing pretty weighty, heavy lyrics.

“This record was no exception – I’m listening to it with everything going on and there’s just this weight and heaviness to it.

“Hurricane is a good example of my trying to find something that fits there – the beauty and calm of the verses slamming into this huge thing, and I’m trying to find something that works with that and I end up writing something where I end up questioning why all these beautiful moments in time are always shattered by something – because that’s what the music feels likes its doing.”

Thrice have also announced that they’ll release a two-track 7-inch single featuring new track Sea Change and a live version of Black Honey to mark this year’s Record Store Day on April 22.

They’ll also head out on tour with Deftones later this year, plus dates with Three Trapped Tigers and Frank Iero And The Patience.

Find Thrice’s full 2017 tour itinerary below.