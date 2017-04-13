The Jesus And Mary Chain launch Mood Rider lyric video

Watch lyric video for new track from The Jesus And Mary Chain titled Mood Rider

The Jesus And Mary Chain have released a lyric video for their new track titled Mood Rider.

It’s taken from their comeback album Damage And Joy which was launched in March via ADA/Warner – their first material since 1998’s Munki.

Jim and William Reid reformed the band to play Coachella in 2007 with album plans coming together over the last decade.

Jim explains: “We started to listen to each other a bit more. In the last couple of years, we’ve buried the hatchet to some degree – and thankfully not into each other.

“Most people who know us would say that we haven’t mellowed that much. I think it was to do with the fact, dare I say it, that wisdom comes with age.

“Let’s live and let live, and let’s take each other’s opinions into account.”

The Jesus And Mary Chain have several live dates scheduled across the UK throughout the remainder of 2017. Find their full tour itinerary below.