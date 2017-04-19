Jawbreaker reunite for Riot Fest 2017

Jawbreaker reunite after 21 years to play Chicago’s Riot Fest - Nine Inch Nails, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ministry, Prophets Of Rage, more also confirmed

Jawbreaker will reunite after a gap of 21 years to perform at this year’s Riot Fest, it’s been confirmed.

They disbanded in 1996 following the release the previous year of their fourth album Dear You. Now they’ll play the Chicago festival in what Pitchfork have confirmed will be a one-off exclusive, with no further live dates planned.

Riot Fest will take place at Chicago’s Douglas Park on September 15-17.

Jawbreaker will headline the festival’s Sunday slot, with Nine Inch Nails and Queens Of The Stone Age taking the top spots on the Friday and Saturday respectively.

Other artists confirmed for the three-day event include Ministry, Paramore, Prophets Of Rage, Gwar, Dinosaur Jr, Taking Back Sunday, Pennywise, Fishbone and Bad Brains.

Riot Fest will also once again feature a full-scale carnival with rides, games and the Hellzapoppin’ Sideshow Revue freak show. There will also be 40 diverse food vendors on site.

A full list of confirmed artists can be seen below, while organisers will reveal a further 25 bands in May.

Tickets are on sale via TicketFly.