Jawbreaker reunite for Riot Fest 2017
Jawbreaker reunite after 21 years to play Chicago’s Riot Fest - Nine Inch Nails, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ministry, Prophets Of Rage, more also confirmed
Jawbreaker will reunite after a gap of 21 years to perform at this year’s Riot Fest, it’s been confirmed.
They disbanded in 1996 following the release the previous year of their fourth album Dear You. Now they’ll play the Chicago festival in what Pitchfork have confirmed will be a one-off exclusive, with no further live dates planned.
Riot Fest will take place at Chicago’s Douglas Park on September 15-17.
Jawbreaker will headline the festival’s Sunday slot, with Nine Inch Nails and Queens Of The Stone Age taking the top spots on the Friday and Saturday respectively.
Other artists confirmed for the three-day event include Ministry, Paramore, Prophets Of Rage, Gwar, Dinosaur Jr, Taking Back Sunday, Pennywise, Fishbone and Bad Brains.
Riot Fest will also once again feature a full-scale carnival with rides, games and the Hellzapoppin’ Sideshow Revue freak show. There will also be 40 diverse food vendors on site.
A full list of confirmed artists can be seen below, while organisers will reveal a further 25 bands in May.
Riot Fest 2017 confirmed artists
Nine Inch Nails
Queens of the Stone Age
Jawbreaker
New Order
Paramore
Prophets of Rage
M.I.A.
Wu-Tang Clan
Mike D (DJ Set)
A Day To Remember
Gogol Bordello
Taking Back Sunday
Vic Mensa
Dirty Heads
TV on the Radio
Ministry, Dinosaur Jr.
New Found Glory
Death From Above 1979
Bad Brains
FIDLAR
Action Bronson
Pennywise
Built to Spill
X
Peaches
The Lawrence Arms
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
The Orwells
Bayside
Say Anything
Mayday Parade
Streetlight Manifesto
Dead Cross
Minus the Bear
The Menzingers
LIARS
GWAR
Buzzcocks
GBH
Real Friends
Hot Water Music
Shabazz Palaces
Andrew W.K.
Fishbone
The Story So Far
State Champs
Four Year Strong
Beach Slang
The Cribs
that dog.
Knuckle Puck
Chon
Slaves
The Hotelier
The Flatliners
Dessa
Saul Williams
Nothing More
Alice Bag
Tobacco
Sleep On It
Downtown Boys
Engine 88
The Smith Street Band
The Regrettes
HDBeenDope
Gazebos
Kitten Forever