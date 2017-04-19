 Skip to main content

Watch Set It Off in video for Hypnotized

News / 36 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Watch Set It Off’s video for their track Hypnotized - from third album Upside Down

Set it Off have released a video for their track Hypnotized.

The song features on the Florida outfit’s third studio album Upside Down, which launched in October 2016.

Frontman Cody Carson says of the Matt Alonzo-directed video: “We are extremely proud to present the music video for our latest single Hypnotized.

“Writing this song was an extremely cathartic experience with all of that pent-up anger being let out – making this video felt no different. We understand how important it is to be able to let out your anger, unleash your inner demons, and just act out every once in a while. Songs like this allow you to do that.”

He adds: “We also realise that this is one of your favourite tracks on Upside Down and we love giving you all what you want.

“So watch, enjoy, like, and share this video with all of your friends and make sure to sing it nice and loud when we see you in your town next!”

Set it Off return to the UK next month for a handful of co-headline shows also featuring With Confidence. They’ll also play at the UK’s Slam Dunk festival in May.

Set It Off 2017 UK tour dates

May 23: Bristol Marble Factory
May 24: Manchester Sound Control
May 25: Glasgow G2
May 27: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival
May 29: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival
May 31: London O2 Academy Islington

