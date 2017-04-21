 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Listen to State Champs play acoustic version of Secrets

News / 54 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

State Champs release acoustic version of their track Secrets - from Around The World And Back deluxe edition

State Champs have released an acoustic version of their track Secrets.

The song features on the band’s deluxe version of Around The World And Back, which will launch on May 5 via Pure Noise Records.

The record features six additional tracks, including two new songs co-written with All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth.

The band say in a statement: “Secrets is not only near and dear to us because it was the first single off of Around The World And Back, but our love for the track has only grown with this acoustic rendition.

“Although our acoustic appearances are few and far between, Secrets was always a stand out, laden with three-part harmony and chunky guitars – so it was only right that we recorded it for the deluxe edition of the record.”

The new version of Around The World And Back will also come with a DVD, with vocalist Derek DiScanio revealing that they spent all of 2016 working on it.

He adds: “We’re so proud of how it turned out and the hard work Elliott Ingham put into directing, editing, and putting up with us all of last year.

“Can’t wait for everyone to be able to go behind the scenes of the best times of our lives as a band.

“Both new bonus tracks were written with Mike Green and our friend Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low. It was our first time collaborating with other people in a writing process and we had a lot of fun with it."

State Champs are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe in June for further dates.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 2 hours ago Rise Against return with new album and track
News / 1 day ago 3Teeth premiere new track Shutdown
News / 21 hours ago Paramore return with new album and video

State Champs Around The World And Back tracklist

  1. Eyes Closed
  2. Secrets
  3. Losing Myself
  4. All You Are Is History
  5. Perfect Score
  6. All Or Nothing
  7. Shape Up
  8. Back And Forth
  9. Around The World And Back (featuring Ansley Newman)
  10. Breaking Ground
  11. Tooth and Nail
  12. Bonus tracks
  13. Elevated (Live)
  14. All You Are Is History (Live)
  15. Losing Myself (Acoustic)
  16. Secrets (Acoustic)
  17. Hurry Up and Wait
  18. Slow Burn
Previous RISE AGAINST RETURN WITH NEW ALBUM AND TRACK
Next  

Latest News

Big Big Train premiere Experimental Gentlemen
News / 1 hour ago
Big Big Train premiere Experimental Gentlemen
News / 2 hours ago
Rise Against return with new album and track
News / 2 hours ago
Avenged Sevenfold tease new video for God Damn
News / 3 hours ago
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo discusses son Tye’s Korn stint
News / 19 hours ago
Lonely Robot: John Mitchell talks The Big Dream
News / 20 hours ago
Beth Hart jazzes up her sound on new single
News / 21 hours ago
Paramore return with new album and video
News / 22 hours ago
Roger Waters to release his first album in 25 years
News / 22 hours ago
Listen to new track from Airbag’s Bjorn Riis
News / 23 hours ago
Iron Maiden expand Legacy Of The Beast for Euro tour
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Iron Maiden expand Legacy Of The Beast for Euro tour
News / 23 hours ago
Iron Maiden expand Legacy Of The Beast for Euro tour
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo discusses son Tye’s Korn stint
News / 3 hours ago
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo discusses son Tye’s Korn stint
Paramore return with new album and video
News / 21 hours ago
Paramore return with new album and video
The London Drum show 2017 announces first artists
News / 1 day ago
The London Drum show 2017 announces first artists
Queen + Adam Lambert announce UK and European tour
News / 2 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert announce UK and European tour
Watch Korn play first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo
News / 2 days ago
Watch Korn play first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo
Doyle would drop everything for Misfits tour
News / 1 day ago
Doyle would drop everything for Misfits tour
Kiss licence their first triathlon bicycle
News / 2 days ago
Kiss licence their first triathlon bicycle
Bumblefoot says Guns N’ Roses touring left him “burned out”
News / 2 days ago
Bumblefoot says Guns N’ Roses touring left him “burned out”

Promoted

Top