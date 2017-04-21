 Skip to main content

Rise Against return with new album and track

News / 59 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Rise Against announce details of their new album Wolves - listen to first track The Violence

Rise Against have announced that they’ll release their eighth studio album this summer.

Titled Wolves, it was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and will launch on June 9. It will be their first release since 2014’s The Black Market.

Vocalist Tim McIlrath says: “In many ways, a Rise Against show is a safe space for our fans. But I realised that I don't only want to create safe spaces, I want to create dangerous spaces where misogyny can't exist, where xenophobia can't exist.

“I want to create spaces where those sentiments don't have any air, and they suffocate – where those ideas die. Wolves isn't about creating a safe space, it's about creating a space that's dangerous for injustice.”

Wolves was recorded in Nashville, which meant the band moving away from their hometown of Chicago. But McIlrath says the move was beneficial.

He adds: “Living in Nashville drove home that we can't just focus on our differences. If we can stop and talk to each other, face to face, we might realise our common ground. We are all wolves in the same pack, circling at the gates.”

To mark the announcement, Rise Against have released a stream of The Violence from the album.

Wolves is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Rise Against Wolves tracklist

  1. Wolves
  2. House On Fire
  3. The Violence
  4. Welcome To The Breakdown
  5. Far From Perfect
  6. Bulls***
  7. Politics Of Love
  8. Parts Per Million
  9. Mourning in Amerika
  10. How Many Walls
  11. Miracle

