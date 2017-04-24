 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

The One Hundred reveal debut album Chaos + Bliss

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

London outfit The One Hundred confirm that they’ll release their debut album Chaos + Bliss in June

The One Hundred have announced that they’ll release their debut album this summer.

Titled Chaos + Bliss, it will launch on June 2 after the band signed a deal with Spinefarm Records last year.

Frontman Jacob Field says: “We are excited to finally be able to announce our debut album. We know you guys have been waiting and we hope you are ready!”

The London band’s material is described as combining “elements of rock, rap, grime, hip hop and rhythm and blues” while the 12-track record is said to feature “hook-laden songwriting plus adventurous production, complete with plenty of low-end poke.”

Pre-orders for Chaos + Bliss are now available, while The One Hundred will head out on tour across the UK and Europe from next month.

Find the live dates, along with tracklist and album artwork below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 3 days ago Clutch will play at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017
Feature / 18 days ago Our new issue is an Iron Maiden spectacular with the most Eddies ever
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 2 hours ago Watch Ghost Bath video for new track Seraphic

The One Hundred Chaos + Bliss tracklist

  1. Dreamcatcher
  2. Monster
  3. Disengage
  4. Dark Matters
  5. Fake Eyes
  6. Hand Of Science
  7. Boomtown
  8. Blackjack
  9. Retreat
  10. Who We Are Now
  11. Chaos + Bliss
  12. Feast

The One Hundred 2017 tour dates

May 01: Southampton Joiners, UK
May 03: Bath Moles, UK
May 04: Plymouth Underground, UK
May 05: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK
May 06: Nottingham Rock City Basement, UK
May 08: Glasgow Garage, UK
May 09: Leeds The Key Club, UK
May 10: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK
May 11: London Boston Music Room, UK
May 13: Manchester, Rebellion
May 15: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France
May 16: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany
May 17: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
May 18: Berlin Maze, Germany

From the archive

The One Hundred in Unleashed video
News / 20 Oct 2015
The One Hundred in Unleashed video
Previous LISTEN TO STATE CHAMPS PLAY ACOUSTIC VERSION OF SECRETS
Next  

Latest News

David Crosby, Ted Nugent in war of words after White House visit
News / 1 hour ago
David Crosby, Ted Nugent in war of words after White House visit
News / 2 hours ago
Watch Ghost Bath video for new track Seraphic
News / 3 hours ago
Watch Kepler Ten lyric video for Swallowtail
News / 4 hours ago
Stone Sour reveal mysterious Hydrograd teaser
News / 4 hours ago
Paradise Lost name new album Medusa
News / 5 hours ago
Ivan Moody: I’m not leaving Five Finger Death Punch
News / 6 hours ago
Magenta release free Trojan EP
News / 7 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone age complete new album
News / 7 hours ago
Of Mice & Men release first track since Carlile’s departure
News / 8 hours ago
Styx detail new album The Mission
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Queens Of The Stone age complete new album
News / 7 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone age complete new album
Purson announce split
News / 3 days ago
Purson announce split
Ivan Moody: I’m not leaving Five Finger Death Punch
News / 5 hours ago
Ivan Moody: I’m not leaving Five Finger Death Punch
Stone Sour reveal mysterious Hydrograd teaser
News / 4 hours ago
Stone Sour reveal mysterious Hydrograd teaser
Clutch will play at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017
News / 3 days ago
Clutch will play at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017
Iron Maiden expand Legacy Of The Beast for Euro tour
News / 4 days ago
Iron Maiden expand Legacy Of The Beast for Euro tour
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo discusses son Tye’s Korn stint
News / 3 days ago
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo discusses son Tye’s Korn stint
Watch Korn play first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo
News / 5 days ago
Watch Korn play first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo
Listen to new Papa Roach track American Dreams
News / 3 days ago
Listen to new Papa Roach track American Dreams

Promoted

Top