The One Hundred reveal debut album Chaos + Bliss

London outfit The One Hundred confirm that they’ll release their debut album Chaos + Bliss in June

The One Hundred have announced that they’ll release their debut album this summer.

Titled Chaos + Bliss, it will launch on June 2 after the band signed a deal with Spinefarm Records last year.

Frontman Jacob Field says: “We are excited to finally be able to announce our debut album. We know you guys have been waiting and we hope you are ready!”

The London band’s material is described as combining “elements of rock, rap, grime, hip hop and rhythm and blues” while the 12-track record is said to feature “hook-laden songwriting plus adventurous production, complete with plenty of low-end poke.”

Pre-orders for Chaos + Bliss are now available, while The One Hundred will head out on tour across the UK and Europe from next month.

Find the live dates, along with tracklist and album artwork below.