Watch Shvpes video for False Teeth

Shvpes have released a new video for their track False Teeth.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2016 debut album Pain. Joy. Ecstasy. Despair, with the promo featuring footage from their recent 33-date UK and European tour in support of Trivium.

Speaking about their first record, frontman Griff Dickinson said: “It’s not a schizophrenic album. It’s authentic and coherent, and about finding beauty in whatever situation you’re in, accepting what the world has to offer you and rolling with the punches.”

Shvpes have released the new video to coincide with the announcement that they’ll join Northlane and While She Sleeps on their co-headline European summer tour.

They’ll also play two co-headline shows with When We Were Wolves in Bridgend and Plymouth, UK, in July.

Find their full tour itinerary below.