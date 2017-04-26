 Skip to main content

Are Radiohead planning to revisit OK Computer?

News / 12 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

As cryptic posters appear across the world - could Radiohead be planning on revisiting OK Computer on its 20th anniversary?

Speculation is growing that Radiohead could be about to mark the 20th anniversary of their classic 1997 album OK Computer.

Posters have been spotted in cities including London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Los Angeles and New York which appear to reference the band’s lyrics for the album track Fitter Happier.

Fans on Reddit have been sharing images of the posters, which feature different messages, but all are signed off with “1997-2017.”

OK Computer was Radiohead’s third album and was released on May 21, 1997, to great critical acclaim. It spawned the singles Paranoid Android, Karma Police, No Surprises, Airbag and Lucky.

Meanwhile, artists including Roger Waters and Thurston Moore have signed an open letter asking Radiohead not to perform in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 19.

In the letter posted on Artists For Palestine UK, they write: “We’d like to ask you to think again – because by playing in Israel you’ll be playing in a state where, UN rapporteurs say, ‘a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people.’”

They add: “You may think that sharing the bill with Israeli musicians Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis, who play Jewish-Arabic music, will make everything OK. It won’t, any more than ‘mixed’ performances in South Africa brought closer the end of the apartheid regime.

“Please do what artists did in South Africa’s era of oppression: stay away, until apartheid is over.”

