Descendents launch lyric video for Who We Are

News / 46 minutes ago

Descendents release lyric video for their politically-charged track Who We Are to raise funds for 3 US charities

Descendents have released a lyric video for their new politically-charged track Who We Are.

The song takes aim at President Donald Trump and the effects his actions are having across the US, with the band saying that proceeds from sales of the song will go to ACLU Nationwide, Planned Parenthood and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The decision to financially aid the three groups has split the Descendents’ fan base, with some applauding the move online while others have voiced their displeasure.

One fan says on Facebook: “I wish bands would just stay out of politics” while another reports the track has ruined their all-time favourite band.

However, there’s also been positive voices, with one fan writing: “ Punk has always been political and if you can't differentiate between supporting a cause and someone telling you what to think, you need to rethink your life.”

Another adds: “What a fantastic surprise to see one of my favourite punk bands making a stand like this. It seems like a rare moment for the Descendents and I’m really happy about it.”

Who We Are is now available to purchase. Watch the lyric video below.

Descendents seventh studio album Hypercaffium Spazzinate was release in July last year via Epitaph Records.

