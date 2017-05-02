 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Pvris return with new album and single

News / 39 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Pvris will release their new album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell in August - watch video for Heaven

Pvris have announced that they’ll release their new album later this year.

The follow-up to 2014 debut White Noise will be titled All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell and will launch on August 4 via Rise Records.

Vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald have also released a video for their new track Heaven, which was directed by their longtime video collaborator Raul Gonzo.

Speaking about their material for album no.2 last year, Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record. I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

The album news comes ahead of the band’s European tour dates, which get underway this week with two sold out shows at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Pvris also have several festival appearances planned this summer, including slots at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell is now available for pre-order. While the band have yet to reveal the full tracklist, the album artwork and video can be seen below, along with the trio’s tour dates.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 7 days ago The TeamRock+ Singles Club
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 2 hours ago CKY team up with Mastodon’s Brent Hinds for new track
News / 1 hour ago Bloodstock: Five more bands added to 2017 bill

Pvris 2017 European tour dates

May 04: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
May 05: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
May 08: Paris Trabendo, France
May 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
May 11: Berlin Columbia, Germany
Aug 18: Biddinghulzen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

From the archive

What does Pvris' Lynn Gunn do with her spare time on tour?
Feature / 05 May 2016
What does Pvris' Lynn Gunn do with her spare time on tour?
Previous DESCENDENTS LAUNCH LYRIC VIDEO FOR WHO WE ARE
Next  

Latest News

Korn postpone majority of May tour dates
News / 1 hour ago
Korn postpone majority of May tour dates
News / 1 hour ago
Bloodstock: Five more bands added to 2017 bill
News / 2 hours ago
CKY team up with Mastodon’s Brent Hinds for new track
News / 3 hours ago
Cruise To The Edge 2018 add more artists
News / 4 hours ago
Metallica to release Webster Hall set on triple vinyl
News / 1 day ago
Voivod Announce European Tour
News / 1 day ago
Watch Papa Roach in video for new track Help
News / 1 day ago
IO Earth open pre-order campaign for 4th album Solitude
News / 1 day ago
Nikki Sixx slams Motley Crue reunion rumours
News / 3 days ago
Cheap Trick announce new album We're All Alright!
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Nikki Sixx slams Motley Crue reunion rumours
News / 1 day ago
Nikki Sixx slams Motley Crue reunion rumours
Voivod Announce European Tour
News / 1 day ago
Voivod Announce European Tour
Cheap Trick announce new album We're All Alright!
News / 3 days ago
Cheap Trick announce new album We're All Alright!
Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus join Kreator for Satan Is Real
News / 4 days ago
Watch Ghost’s Papa Emeritus join Kreator for Satan Is Real
Metallica step in to help tribute band after theft
News / 4 days ago
Metallica step in to help tribute band after theft
Mastodon to headline Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017
News / 3 days ago
Mastodon to headline Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017
Hear previously unreleased outtake from The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper
News / 4 days ago
Hear previously unreleased outtake from The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper
Foreigner release new version of I Don’t Want To Live Without You
News / 4 days ago
Foreigner release new version of I Don’t Want To Live Without You
Anneke Van Giersbergen announces new band Vuur
News / 02 Dec 2016
Anneke Van Giersbergen announces new band Vuur

Promoted

Top