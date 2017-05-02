Pvris return with new album and single

Pvris will release their new album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell in August - watch video for Heaven

Pvris have announced that they’ll release their new album later this year.

The follow-up to 2014 debut White Noise will be titled All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell and will launch on August 4 via Rise Records.

Vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald have also released a video for their new track Heaven, which was directed by their longtime video collaborator Raul Gonzo.

Speaking about their material for album no.2 last year, Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record. I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

The album news comes ahead of the band’s European tour dates, which get underway this week with two sold out shows at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Pvris also have several festival appearances planned this summer, including slots at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell is now available for pre-order. While the band have yet to reveal the full tracklist, the album artwork and video can be seen below, along with the trio’s tour dates.