Black Lips stream Occidental Front

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Listen to new Black Lips track Occidental Front featuring Yoko Ono - from upcoming album Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?

Black Lips have released a stream of their new track Occidental Front.

It appears on the Atlanta outfit’s upcoming album Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? which will launch on May 5 via Vice Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Underneath The Rainbow was produced by Sean Lennon, with the new track featuring guest vocals from his mother, Yoko Ono. Listen to it below.

A statement about the new album reads: “During the recording, the band isolated themselves from the outside world, infusing the album with a focused liveliness similar to the spirit that brought them together in the first place.

On Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? founding members Cole Alexander and Jared Swilley teamed with former guitarist Jack Hines and recent additions Oakley Munson on drums and Zumi Rosow on saxophone.”

The album also features contributions from Saul Adamczewski of Fat White Family.

Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? is available for pre-order.

Black Lips Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? tracklist

  1. Overture: Sunday Mourning
  2. Occidental Front
  3. Can’t Hold On
  4. The Last Cul De Sac
  5. Interlude: Got Me All Alone
  6. Crystal Night
  7. Squatting In Heaven
  8. Interlude: Bongos Baby
  9. Rebel Intuition
  10. Wayne
  11. Interlude: E’lektric Spider Webz
  12. We Know
  13. In My Mind There’s A Dream
  14. Lucid Nightmare
  15. Come Ride With me
  16. It Won’t Be Long
  17. Loser’s Lament
  18. Finale: Sunday Mourning

