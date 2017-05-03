Black Lips stream Occidental Front

Black Lips have released a stream of their new track Occidental Front.

It appears on the Atlanta outfit’s upcoming album Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? which will launch on May 5 via Vice Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Underneath The Rainbow was produced by Sean Lennon, with the new track featuring guest vocals from his mother, Yoko Ono. Listen to it below.

A statement about the new album reads: “During the recording, the band isolated themselves from the outside world, infusing the album with a focused liveliness similar to the spirit that brought them together in the first place.

“On Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? founding members Cole Alexander and Jared Swilley teamed with former guitarist Jack Hines and recent additions Oakley Munson on drums and Zumi Rosow on saxophone.”

The album also features contributions from Saul Adamczewski of Fat White Family.

Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? is available for pre-order.