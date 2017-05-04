 Skip to main content

Nothing But Thieves return with new track Amsterdam

News / 33 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Listen to new Nothing But Thieves track Amsterdam - lifted from their upcoming album Broken Machine

Nothing But Thieves have released a new single titled Amsterdam.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming second album Broken Machine, which will launch on September 8 via RCA.

Broken Machine was recorded at Ranch Studios in California and produced by Mike Crossey, who has previously worked with artists including Twenty One Pilots.

Speaking about Amsterdam, the band say: “It was inspired by our love of direct, guttural choruses – it’s like Conor Mason is spitting the words in your face.

“It's visceral and has momentum but also this beautiful moment in the middle which feels like a break in a sea storm.”

They add: “We didn't have all the pieces before going in to the studio and this was one of the tracks that really came alive during the recording progress. It pretty much demanded to be our first song back.”

Nothing But Thieves have several live dates scheduled across the UK this month, kicking off at The Globe in Cardiff on May 23. Further album details will be released in due course.

Nothing But Thieves 2017 UK tour dates

May 23: Cardiff The Globe
May 24: London Dingwalls
May 25: Norwich Waterfront Studio
May 26: Birmingham Institute 3
May 28: Edinburgh La Belle Angele
May 29: Carlisle Brickyard
May 30: York Fibbers

