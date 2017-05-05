 Skip to main content

Feeder to celebrate anniversary with Homecoming show

News / 28 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Feeder will perform one-off show at Chepstow Racecourse in August to mark 21st anniversary

Feeder have announced a special show to celebrate their 21st anniversary later this year.

The band have announced a one-off performance in vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas’ home town of Chepstow under the banner The Homecoming which will take place at the Chepstow Racecourse on August 25 which is a bank holiday in the UK.

Nicholas says: “It’s great to be finally be playing Chepstow for the first time after all these years. This year will be the 21st anniversary since the release of Swim, so it seems only right to be doing a show near the town where we grew up and where we started to get into music and growing up in South Wales.”

Managing director of Chepstow Racecourse Phil Bell adds: “I have been a fan of Feeder for many years. I was looking to book them for an event at the racecourse without realising that Chepstow was Grant's hometown.

The Homecoming idea soon followed our early conversations with the band. We are hugely excited and proud to be involved with the band and the media partners we have lined up for the event.”

The Homecoming will see the band revisit a selection of their biggest hits including Buck Rogers, Just A Day, Feeling A Moment and Just The Way I’m Feeling. They’ll also play material from their most recent album All Bright Electric.

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available on May 8 from 9am via Feeder’s website and on general release on May 10 from 9am from the racecourse.

