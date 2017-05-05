 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Festival websites go dark for campaign against sexual assault

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Websites including ArcTanGent and 2000 Trees will go dark for 24 hours on May 8 in support of campaign against sexual assaults at festivals

ArcTanGent and 2000 Trees are among 27 festivals who will switch off their websites on May 8 for 24 hours in support of a campaign against sexual assaults at music events.

The Safer Spaces campaign has been set up by the Association Of Independent Festivals with guidance from experts at Rape Crisis England & Wales, Girls Against, Safe Gigs For Women and the White Ribbon Campaign.

The campaign’s aim is to promote increased awareness about sexual assault at music events.

ArcTanGent’s Goc O'Callaghan tells TeamRock: “ArcTanGent are joining many other independent festivals in support of the AIF’s Safer Spaces campaign to make it clear that we as organisers believe that everyone should be able to enjoy festivals and live music without feeling compromised.

“By covering our homepage with the Safer Spaces campaign, ArcTanGent aims to increase awareness to those who may feel at threat or have been compromised at a festival or live music event that there is support available and to those who may take things too far, that it will not be tolerated.

“Festivals and live music events should be safe environments for everyone to enjoy without risk and by joining the AIF and other independent festivals to communicate this message there is a strong united front in making this known.”

In conjunction with the blackout, the Association Of Independent Festivals have signed a Charter Of Best Practice to ensure staff and volunteers are trained to deal with sexual violence cases and promote a zero tolerance policy towards any form of sexual harassment at events.

A full list of festival websites participating in the Safer Spaces campaign on May 8 can be found below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 7 days ago Mick Ronson: the legend behind David Bowie - in the new issue of Classic Rock
Feature / 2 days ago Bang bang! Rammstein return to Metal Hammer for a world exclusive
Feature / 10 days ago New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

ArcTanGent
2000 Trees
Always the Sun
Ampthill Festival
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
Bestival
Bluedot
Boomtown Fair
Electric Fields
End Of The Road
Eisteddfod
Field Day
The Fling
Hanwell Hootie
Heb Celt Fest
Kendal Calling
Nozstock The Hidden Valley
Pangaea
Parklife
Rewind
Secret Garden Party
Standon Calling
Strawberries & Creem
Tramlines
Truck
The Vicars Picnic
Y-Not Festival

Previous WATCH DON BROCO’S TWISTED WEDDING VIDEO FOR PRETTY
Next  

Latest News

Phil Anselmo and Bill Moseley in Dirty Eye puppet video
News / 23 minutes ago
Phil Anselmo and Bill Moseley in Dirty Eye puppet video
News / 1 hour ago
Watch Don Broco’s twisted wedding video for Pretty
News / 2 hours ago
Watch Gungfly lyric video for new track Old Demons Die Hard
News / 3 hours ago
Feeder to celebrate anniversary with Homecoming show
News / 4 hours ago
Bob Daisley’s lawsuit against Ozzy dismissed
News / 19 hours ago
Halestorm launch empowering Dear Daughter video
News / 20 hours ago
Listen to new track from Alpha Male Tea Party
News / 21 hours ago
Nothing But Thieves return with new track Amsterdam
News / 22 hours ago
Why Deftones wouldn’t tour with Korn
News / 23 hours ago
Watch explosive lyric video for Ayreon’s Run! Apocalypse! Run!
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Halestorm launch empowering Dear Daughter video
News / 19 hours ago
Halestorm launch empowering Dear Daughter video
Kiss welcomed to Helsinki by statue tribute
News / 1 day ago
Kiss welcomed to Helsinki by statue tribute
Feeder to celebrate anniversary with Homecoming show
News / 3 hours ago
Feeder to celebrate anniversary with Homecoming show
Nothing But Thieves return with new track Amsterdam
News / 21 hours ago
Nothing But Thieves return with new track Amsterdam
Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 19 Feb 2017
Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Foreigner release new version of I Don’t Want To Live Without You
News / 7 days ago
Foreigner release new version of I Don’t Want To Live Without You
Radiohead to revisit OK Computer on OKNOTOK release
News / 2 days ago
Radiohead to revisit OK Computer on OKNOTOK release
Motorhead icon Lemmy to star in video game Victor Vran
News / 2 days ago
Motorhead icon Lemmy to star in video game Victor Vran
Nikki Sixx slams Motley Crue reunion rumours
News / 4 days ago
Nikki Sixx slams Motley Crue reunion rumours

Promoted

Top