Festival websites go dark for campaign against sexual assault

ArcTanGent and 2000 Trees are among 27 festivals who will switch off their websites on May 8 for 24 hours in support of a campaign against sexual assaults at music events.

The Safer Spaces campaign has been set up by the Association Of Independent Festivals with guidance from experts at Rape Crisis England & Wales, Girls Against, Safe Gigs For Women and the White Ribbon Campaign.

The campaign’s aim is to promote increased awareness about sexual assault at music events.

ArcTanGent’s Goc O'Callaghan tells TeamRock: “ArcTanGent are joining many other independent festivals in support of the AIF’s Safer Spaces campaign to make it clear that we as organisers believe that everyone should be able to enjoy festivals and live music without feeling compromised.

“By covering our homepage with the Safer Spaces campaign, ArcTanGent aims to increase awareness to those who may feel at threat or have been compromised at a festival or live music event that there is support available and to those who may take things too far, that it will not be tolerated.

“Festivals and live music events should be safe environments for everyone to enjoy without risk and by joining the AIF and other independent festivals to communicate this message there is a strong united front in making this known.”

In conjunction with the blackout, the Association Of Independent Festivals have signed a Charter Of Best Practice to ensure staff and volunteers are trained to deal with sexual violence cases and promote a zero tolerance policy towards any form of sexual harassment at events.

