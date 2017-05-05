Watch Don Broco’s twisted wedding video for Pretty

Don Broco release video for their brand new track Pretty to mark announcement of November London headline show

Don Broco have released a twisted wedding video for their brand new track Pretty.

The track will feature on the band’s as-yet-untitled third album, with the group releasing the gruesome promo to mark the announcement that they’ll headline London’s Alexandra Palace on November 11.

Don Broco vocalist Rob Damiani says: “We're very excited to reveal Pretty, the first new music from our forthcoming album.

“As soon as this tune came together we wanted to get it out there and give people a little taste of what's to come.

“We had blast making this video and if you saw the video for Everybody you might recognise a few familiar faces.”

As for the London headline show in November, Damiani adds: “It's one of our favourite venues in the UK and a stage we've been looking forward to headlining for a long time.

“This will be the only Don Broco show of 2017 so you can be sure we'll be pulling out all the stops. See you in November!”

Tickets for the show are on sale now via MyTicket and SeeTicket.

Don Broco are currently on tour across the US with State Champs and have several European festival appearances lined up.

Find a full list of their touring schedule below.