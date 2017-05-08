Milk Teeth premiere Owning Your Okayness video

Milk Teeth have released a video for their new track Owning Your Okayness.

It will feature on the UK outfit’s upcoming Be Nice EP, which will launch on July 28 after they signed a deal with Roadrunner Records. A second EP will be issued later this year, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Vocalist and bassist Becky Blomfield says: “Roadrunner is the home of the bands that we grew up listening to and who have influenced our own sound today.

“They work with the best and we are so stoked to be welcomed as part of the next breed of artists with the potential to inspire the next generation.

“Our teenage selves were kicking about in little towns not knowing where we would end up, and almost a decade later we can say Slipknot are our label mates. Not bad for a bunch of kids from Stroud.”

Milk Teeth have also announced a headline tour of the UK which will follow the majority of their summer festival appearances. Find all tour dates below.

The Be Nice EP is now available for pre-order.