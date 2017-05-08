 Skip to main content

Milk Teeth premiere Owning Your Okayness video

News / Just Now / by Scott Munro

Milk Teeth sign with Roadrunner Records for new EP Be Nice - watch video for Owning Your Okayness

Milk Teeth have released a video for their new track Owning Your Okayness.

It will feature on the UK outfit’s upcoming Be Nice EP, which will launch on July 28 after they signed a deal with Roadrunner Records. A second EP will be issued later this year, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Vocalist and bassist Becky Blomfield says: “Roadrunner is the home of the bands that we grew up listening to and who have influenced our own sound today.

“They work with the best and we are so stoked to be welcomed as part of the next breed of artists with the potential to inspire the next generation.

“Our teenage selves were kicking about in little towns not knowing where we would end up, and almost a decade later we can say Slipknot are our label mates. Not bad for a bunch of kids from Stroud.”

Milk Teeth have also announced a headline tour of the UK which will follow the majority of their summer festival appearances. Find all tour dates below.

The Be Nice EP is now available for pre-order.

Milk Teeth Be Nice EP tracklist

  1. Owning Your Okayness
  2. Prism
  3. Fight Skirt
  4. Hibernate

Milk Teeth 2017 UK tour dates

May 27: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival
May 29: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival
Jul 08: 2000 Trees Festival
Jul 23: Amplified Festival
Jul 27: Birmingham The Flapper (headline show)
Jul 28: Manchester Star and Garter (headline show)
Jul 29: Sheffield The Plug (headline show)
Jul 30: Glasgow, King Tut’s (headline show)
Jul 31: Leeds The Key Club (headline show)
Aug 01: Nottingham, Bodega (headline show)
Aug 02: Norwich Epic Studios (headline show)
Aug 03: Southampton Joiners (headline show)
Aug 04: London Borderline (headline show)
Aug 05: Bristol Hit The Deck Festival

