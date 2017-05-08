Watch Linkin Park’s video for new track Good Goodbye

Linkin Park have released a video for their new track Good Goodbye.

It features on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19.

The new track sees the band collaborate with Pusha T and Stormzy – with the pair also appearing alongside Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda in the new clip.

Speaking about the collaboration with Stormzy, Shinoda previously told the BBC: “We reached out when his album was still under wraps. His manager came back, he said Stormzy loved the idea and just asked us to be patient.

"Time went by and we thought we should move on and then right before we had to turn in our record, I got a message from his management saying, 'Check your inbox.’”

Linkin Park have also released the tracks Heavy and Battle Symphony from the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.

The band are currently on tour across South America and will return to Europe for a run of summer shows.