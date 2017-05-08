Watch Linkin Park’s video for new track Good Goodbye
Linkin Park release video for their new track Good Goodbye featuring Pusha T and Stormzy - from upcoming album One More Light
Linkin Park have released a video for their new track Good Goodbye.
It features on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19.
The new track sees the band collaborate with Pusha T and Stormzy – with the pair also appearing alongside Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda in the new clip.
Speaking about the collaboration with Stormzy, Shinoda previously told the BBC: “We reached out when his album was still under wraps. His manager came back, he said Stormzy loved the idea and just asked us to be patient.
"Time went by and we thought we should move on and then right before we had to turn in our record, I got a message from his management saying, 'Check your inbox.’”
Linkin Park have also released the tracks Heavy and Battle Symphony from the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.
The band are currently on tour across South America and will return to Europe for a run of summer shows.
Linkin Park One More Light tracklist
- Nobody Can Save Me
- Good Goodbye
- Talking To Myself
- Battle Symphony
- Invisible
- Heavy
- Sorry For Now
- Halfway Right
- One More Light
- Sharp Edges
Linkin Park 2017 tour dates
May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 03: The O2, London
Jul 06: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Jul 07: Arena, Manchester