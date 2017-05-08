 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Watch Linkin Park’s video for new track Good Goodbye

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Linkin Park release video for their new track Good Goodbye featuring Pusha T and Stormzy - from upcoming album One More Light

Linkin Park have released a video for their new track Good Goodbye.

It features on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19.

The new track sees the band collaborate with Pusha T and Stormzy – with the pair also appearing alongside Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda in the new clip.

Speaking about the collaboration with Stormzy, Shinoda previously told the BBC: “We reached out when his album was still under wraps. His manager came back, he said Stormzy loved the idea and just asked us to be patient.

"Time went by and we thought we should move on and then right before we had to turn in our record, I got a message from his management saying, 'Check your inbox.’”

Linkin Park have also released the tracks Heavy and Battle Symphony from the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.

The band are currently on tour across South America and will return to Europe for a run of summer shows.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 5 days ago Bang bang! Rammstein return to Metal Hammer for a world exclusive
Feature / 13 days ago The TeamRock+ Singles Club
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 7 hours ago Dave Lombardo’s Dead Cross launch Grave Slave stream

Linkin Park One More Light tracklist

  1. Nobody Can Save Me
  2. Good Goodbye
  3. Talking To Myself
  4. Battle Symphony
  5. Invisible
  6. Heavy
  7. Sorry For Now
  8. Halfway Right
  9. One More Light
  10. Sharp Edges

Linkin Park 2017 tour dates

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 03: The O2, London
Jul 06: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
Jul 07: Arena, Manchester

From the archive

Nine things we learned from Linkin Park's intimate unplugged session
Feature / 31 Mar 2017
Nine things we learned from Linkin Park's intimate unplugged session
Previous MILK TEETH PREMIERE OWNING YOUR OKAYNESS VIDEO
Next  

Latest News

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer
News / 1 hour ago
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer
News / 1 hour ago
Winter’s End festival will return in 2018
News / 1 hour ago
Rosen Bridge stream Dreamcatcher EP in full
News / 3 hours ago
Milk Teeth premiere Owning Your Okayness video
News / 3 hours ago
System Of A Down promise “fantastic” Download set
News / 4 hours ago
Rise Against line up intimate London show
News / 5 hours ago
Rainbow Bar and Grill owner Mario Maglieri dead at 93
News / 5 hours ago
The Story Of Porcupine Tree set for late 2017
News / 6 hours ago
Foreigner reschedule postponed 2017 UK dates
News / 7 hours ago
Dave Lombardo’s Dead Cross launch Grave Slave stream
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Niko Tsonev Launches Pledge Campaign For New Outfit Moonparticle
News / 1 day ago
Niko Tsonev Launches Pledge Campaign For New Outfit Moonparticle
Rise Against line up intimate London show
News / 4 hours ago
Rise Against line up intimate London show
Festival websites go dark for campaign against sexual assault
News / 3 days ago
Festival websites go dark for campaign against sexual assault
Milk Teeth premiere Owning Your Okayness video
News / 3 hours ago
Milk Teeth premiere Owning Your Okayness video
AC/DC's Malcolm Young to be honoured at Whisky A Go Go
News / 14 Nov 2016
AC/DC's Malcolm Young to be honoured at Whisky A Go Go
Feeder to celebrate anniversary with Homecoming show
News / 3 days ago
Feeder to celebrate anniversary with Homecoming show
Jason Becker could release unheard David Lee Roth tracks
News / 08 Jan 2015
Jason Becker could release unheard David Lee Roth tracks
Halestorm launch empowering Dear Daughter video
News / 3 days ago
Halestorm launch empowering Dear Daughter video
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer
News / 1 hour ago
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band launch new album trailer

Promoted

Top