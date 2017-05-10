Red Hot Chili Peppers release Goodbye Angels video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new video for their track Goodbye Angels.

It was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir, aka TOTA, with the song taken from their latest album The Getaway which launched last summer via Warner Bros – the follow-up to 2012’s I’m With You.

Prior to the album’s release, frontman Anthony Kiedis revealed that they had scrapped the material they had been working on after hiring producer Danger Mouse.

He said: “We wrote 20 to 30 songs and it was all ready to go. Danger Mouse emerged and said, ‘Let’s go make a record.’ We were like, ‘Great, we have all these songs!’

“He was like, ‘Leave those there. Let’s go write new songs in the studio.’ So the process began over again. The only way we saw this working was to trust him – get rid of our old ideas and our old way of doing things.”

