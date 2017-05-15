 Skip to main content

Newport music scene documentary seeks funding

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Documentary The Rock Of Newport featuring interviews with Metallica, Therapy?, Skindred and more in crowdfunding drive

A planned documentary exploring the vibrant Newport music scene is seeking crowdfunding to make the project a reality.

The film titled The Rock Of Newport is in its early stages of production but already director Nathan Jennings has interviewed artists including Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Skindred’s Benji Webbe, Andy Cairns from Therapy? and Funeral For A Friend to tell the story of the Welsh town that was dubbed “The New Seattle.”

Jennings explains: “Every town has its club and has a music scene which people remember. But the reason why Newport’s music scene was so special is because it was a handful of individuals who cared about it and dedicated their life to bringing great bands to Newport and giving music to people.

“TJ’s was the venue. It was the Hacienda, it was The 100 Club, it was the CBGBs of Wales. It was there from 1971 to 2010 and a countless amount of bands came through there. It etched its way into music history and became legendary.”

The documentary has had support from local councils, MPs and the family of John Sicolo who owned TJ’s, along with former staff and local independent record traders. But it needs extra funding to complete, with Jennings seeking £20,000.

There are a variety of incentives for those wishing to pledge their support for The Rock Of Newport, including limited edition t-shirts, signed posters, autographed art, tickets to the world premiere and your name in the credits.

To find out more or to support the film, visit the project’s Indiegogo page.

