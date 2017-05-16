Pvris announce UK and European tour

Pvris will play 22 shows across Europe and the UK in November in support of upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

Pvris have announced a UK and European tour for later this year.

Vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald will play a total of 22 shows throughout November in support of their upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell.

It will be released on August 4 via Rise Records, with the band revealing the first track from the album titled Heaven earlier this month.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on May 19 (Friday) through the official Pvris website.

Speaking previously about the material on the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise, Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record. I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

Prior to the November shows, Pvris have four European festival dates planned, including sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Find a full list of tour dates below.