 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Pvris announce UK and European tour

News / 13 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Pvris will play 22 shows across Europe and the UK in November in support of upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

Pvris have announced a UK and European tour for later this year.

Vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald will play a total of 22 shows throughout November in support of their upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell.

It will be released on August 4 via Rise Records, with the band revealing the first track from the album titled Heaven earlier this month.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on May 19 (Friday) through the official Pvris website.

Speaking previously about the material on the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise, Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record. I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

Prior to the November shows, Pvris have four European festival dates planned, including sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 21 days ago The TeamRock+ Singles Club
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 17 hours ago Miss May I premiere Shadows Inside video
News / 48 minutes ago Watch Metallica perform Motorbreath in Philadelphia

Pvris 2017 European tour dates

Aug 18: Biddinghulzen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 06: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Nov 08: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Nov 09: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 12: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Nov 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Nov 15: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 17: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands
Nov 18: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
Nov 25: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Nov 27: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK
Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

From the archive

What does Pvris' Lynn Gunn do with her spare time on tour?
Feature / 05 May 2016
What does Pvris' Lynn Gunn do with her spare time on tour?
Previous NEWPORT MUSIC SCENE DOCUMENTARY SEEKS FUNDING
Next  

Latest News

Watch Metallica perform Motorbreath in Philadelphia
News / 48 minutes ago
Watch Metallica perform Motorbreath in Philadelphia
News / 17 hours ago
Miss May I premiere Shadows Inside video
News / 17 hours ago
Sikth release destructive video for new track Golden Cufflinks
News / 18 hours ago
Jonny Lang announces new album Signs
News / 18 hours ago
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich gives fans a surprise
News / 19 hours ago
Newport music scene documentary seeks funding
News / 19 hours ago
Listen to John McBain’s Accidental Soundtrack
News / 19 hours ago
Dragonforce release video for Ashes Of The Dawn
News / 20 hours ago
Listen to Miraculous Mule’s Ain’t It Hard
News / 20 hours ago
Paul McCartney posts Pirates Of The Caribbean teaser
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Marilyn Manson announces UK tour
News / 23 hours ago
Marilyn Manson announces UK tour
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich gives fans a surprise
News / 18 hours ago
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich gives fans a surprise
Newport music scene documentary seeks funding
News / 19 hours ago
Newport music scene documentary seeks funding
Jonny Lang announces new album Signs
News / 18 hours ago
Jonny Lang announces new album Signs
Kansas Cancel European Tour
News / 3 days ago
Kansas Cancel European Tour
Goldray Release New Video For Rising
News / 3 days ago
Goldray Release New Video For Rising
Dragonforce release video for Ashes Of The Dawn
News / 19 hours ago
Dragonforce release video for Ashes Of The Dawn
Kiss confirm they’re writing new material
News / 3 days ago
Kiss confirm they’re writing new material
Jane Weaver Releases New Video For Single Did You See Butterflies?
News / 1 day ago
Jane Weaver Releases New Video For Single Did You See Butterflies?

Promoted

Top