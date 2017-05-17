Watch Weezer perform new track Feels Like Summer

Weezer perform their new single Feels Like Summer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Weezer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week for a performance of their new single Feels Like Summer.

The track, which was first unveiled in March, is expected to appear on their upcoming 11th album – the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled record, also known as The White Album.

A release date and further details have still to be confirmed.

The feel good song features a catchy chorus, with frontman Rivers Cuomo hitting the high notes throughout. Watch the video below.

Last year, Weezer released the track I Love The USA to pay tribute to NASA’s spacecraft mission to Jupiter.

Cuomo said: “We were on tour abroad, and it got me thinking a lot about America, which lead to me write I Love The USA.

“When Apple Music and NASA asked us to be involved with Juno’s historic landing on July 4, this song seemed like the perfect fit.”

Weezer have also lined up a 2017 tour which will see them play shows in North and South America, Europe and the UK. Find a full list of tour dates below.