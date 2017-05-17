 Skip to main content

Watch Weezer perform new track Feels Like Summer

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Weezer perform their new single Feels Like Summer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Weezer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week for a performance of their new single Feels Like Summer.

The track, which was first unveiled in March, is expected to appear on their upcoming 11th album – the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled record, also known as The White Album.

A release date and further details have still to be confirmed.

The feel good song features a catchy chorus, with frontman Rivers Cuomo hitting the high notes throughout. Watch the video below.

Last year, Weezer released the track I Love The USA to pay tribute to NASA’s spacecraft mission to Jupiter.

Cuomo said: “We were on tour abroad, and it got me thinking a lot about America, which lead to me write I Love The USA.

“When Apple Music and NASA asked us to be involved with Juno’s historic landing on July 4, this song seemed like the perfect fit.”

Weezer have also lined up a 2017 tour which will see them play shows in North and South America, Europe and the UK. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Weezer 2017 tour dates

May 19: Gulf Shores Hangout Festival, AL
May 28: Boston Calling, MA
Jun 16: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE
Jun 24: Mountain View ID10T Music Festival, CA
Jun 25: Pasadena Arroyo Seco Weekend, CA
Jul 14: Louisville Forecastle Festival, KY
Jul 15: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino And Resort, MI
Jul 16: Louisville Forecastle Festival, KY
Jul 22: Martindale Float Fest, TX
Aug 18: Oro Medonte Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, ON
Aug 20: Oro Medonte The Big festival, ON
Aug 26: Nuevo Leon Hellow Music Festival, Mexico
Sep 01: Seattle Bumbershoot, WA
Sep 09: St Louis LouFest, MO
Sep 15: Del Mar KABOO, CA
Oct 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Oct 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 16: Cologne Ewerk, Germany
Oct 18: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belium
Oct 19: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 23: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Oct 24: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 25: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Oct 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 28: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

