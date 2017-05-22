Neck Deep return with 2 new videos

Neck Deep release videos for new tracks Happy Judgement Day and Where Do We Go When We Go - from upcoming album The Peace And The Panic

Neck Deep have released a pair of videos and announced details of their new album.

The follow-up to 2015’s Life’s Not Out To Get You is titled The Peace And The Panic - and it will be out on August 18 via Hopeless Records.

And to mark the announcement, Neck Deep have released two promos for new tracks Happy Judgement Day and Where Do We Go When We Go.

View them both below.