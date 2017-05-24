 Skip to main content

Pvris auction rare EP to support families of Manchester victims

News / 54 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Pvris auction rare test press of their Acoustic EP to raise money for the families of those killed and injured in Monday night’s Manchester terror attack

Pvris are auctioning a rare test press of their Acoustic EP to raise money for the families of those killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.

The band have put the vinyl on eBay, with all proceeds from its sale going to the Just Giving fund which has been set up to support families affected by the blast at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

A lone male suicide bomber detonated a home-made bomb at the city’s venue as concert goers were exiting the building following an Ariana Grande show. The blast killed 22 people including an eight-year-old girl and injured dozens more.

At the time of writing and with two days to go, bids for the rare vinyl have reached $420.

On Tuesday, artists from across the rock world including Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Kiss’ Paul Stanley, Queen, the Rolling Stones, Joe Perry and Slash expressed their shock at the attack on social media.

Earlier today, it was announced that extra security would be in place for Guns N’ Roses show at Ireland’s Slane Castle this weekend in the wake of the bombing.

