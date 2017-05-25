Deez Nuts share video for new single Remedy

Deez Nuts release video for new single Remedy - filmed during their You Are Part Of This tour

Deez Nuts have released a video for their track Remedy.

The video was filmed by Daniel Prieß from Lion Fighter Productions and was captured during the band’s recent You Are Part Of This European tour.

The band say: “Check out the video clip for Remedy to get an impression about the fantastic vibe on this tour that was an event amongst friends.”

Remedy features on the Australian hardcore outfit’s fifth studio album Binge & Purgatory which was released in April via Century Media and Sony Music Entertainment.

Vocalist JJ Peters, bassist Sean Kennedy, guitarist Matthew Rogers and drummer Alex Salinger have also added festival appearances to their summer tour, which include Hellfest, With Full Force, Jera On Air and Resurrection Festival.

Find a full list of Deez Nuts tour dates below.