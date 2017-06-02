 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Rock Am Ring festival halted by terror alert

News / 13 minutes ago / by TeamRock

The organisers of Rock Am Ring, one of Germany's biggest music festivals, have been asked to evacuate the site after a warning from the police

The Rock Am Ring festival in Germany has been halted after organisers were told of a terrorist threat.

Everyone attending the annual weekend event at a former airbase in Mendig, near Nuremberg, has been ordered to leave the festival site. The instruction is believed to apply to fans, artists and crew alike.

Artists due to play the festival this evening include Rammstein, Five Finger Death Punch, Skindred, Rival Sons and Clutch.

Rock Am Ring bosses say in a statement on their website: “Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival. We ask all festival visitors to leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. We have to support the police investigations.

“All visitors will be kept informed about any developments on all Rock am Ring Social Media channels, radio and the speakers. We hope that the festival will continue tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation.”

No further information has been given. The incident comes weeks after a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in which 23 people died and at least 116 were injured. European security services have maintained a high-alert status since then.

Previous DEEZ NUTS SHARE VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE REMEDY
Next  

Latest News

Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR Stream Days Go By - London
News / 4 hours ago
Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR Stream Days Go By - London
News / 6 hours ago
Stone Sour release new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea
News / 6 hours ago
Heavy Metal Truants and Lounge Kittens team up for charity single
News / 6 hours ago
Eloy Return With Bold New Concept Album
News / 9 hours ago
Jerry Garcia guitar sells for $1.9m
News / 9 hours ago
Steven Wilson Streams New Track The Same Asylum As Before
News / 9 hours ago
Godspeed You! Black Emperor to tour UK and Europe
News / 10 hours ago
Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album
News / 10 hours ago
Jonathan Davis reveals Korn’s ‘biggest mistake’
News / 11 hours ago
Listen to Radiohead’s previously unreleased I Promise
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Jonathan Davis reveals Korn’s ‘biggest mistake’
News / 10 hours ago
Jonathan Davis reveals Korn’s ‘biggest mistake’
Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album
News / 10 hours ago
Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album
Steven Wilson Streams New Track The Same Asylum As Before
News / 9 hours ago
Steven Wilson Streams New Track The Same Asylum As Before
Chris Cornell death: Widow calls for answers
News / 12 hours ago
Chris Cornell death: Widow calls for answers
Watch the Foo Fighters mind-warping new video, Run
News / 1 day ago
Watch the Foo Fighters mind-warping new video, Run
Watch the new Prophets Of Rage video, directed by Michael Moore
News / 1 day ago
Watch the new Prophets Of Rage video, directed by Michael Moore
Watch Deep Purple's new video for Johnny's Band
News / 1 day ago
Watch Deep Purple's new video for Johnny's Band
Steven Wilson unveils ‘Beautiful, emotional’ video game
News / 1 day ago
Steven Wilson unveils ‘Beautiful, emotional’ video game
Bob Seger announces Runaway Train US tour
News / 1 day ago
Bob Seger announces Runaway Train US tour

Promoted

Top