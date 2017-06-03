 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Rock am Ring festival given green light after security checks

News / 1 hour ago / by TeamRock

German police say Rock am Ring can proceed after carrying out security sweeps at the site

German rock festival Rock am Ring has been given the go-ahead to resume after police evacuated the site last night following a terror alert.

In a Facebook statement, organisers say: "This is the news we all have been waiting for. Rock am Ring 2017 will go on! After intensive searches and sweeps of the complete festival site by the police, there was no corroboration of any signs of acute danger. Set up for day two of Rock am Ring has commenced, and the program will resume in the early afternoon. The incredibly disciplined fans deserve all our respect and gratitude. We keep you posted."

At a press conference this morning, Wolfgang Fromm, chief of the Koblenz police force, reported that three people had been detained after using false credentials to attempt to gain access to the festival, but were later released.

The police also tweeted a message saying, "We look forward with you. It goes on!"

Artists due to perform at the festival today include Die Toten Hosen, Sleeping With Sirens, Suicide Silence and Pierce The Veil.

Yesterday's evacuation, in which tens of thousands of fans were asked to leave the festival site, came just 12 days after a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in which 23 people died and at least 116 were injured.

Security services are maintaining a high-alert status at other festival sites.

Previous ROCK AM RING FESTIVAL HALTED BY TERROR ALERT
Next  

Latest News

Rock am Ring festival halted by terror alert
News / 15 hours ago
Rock am Ring festival halted by terror alert
News / 19 hours ago
Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR Stream Days Go By - London
News / 21 hours ago
Stone Sour release new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea
News / 21 hours ago
Heavy Metal Truants and Lounge Kittens team up for charity single
News / 21 hours ago
Eloy Return With Bold New Concept Album
News / 1 day ago
Jerry Garcia guitar sells for $1.9m
News / 1 day ago
Steven Wilson Streams New Track The Same Asylum As Before
News / 1 day ago
Godspeed You! Black Emperor to tour UK and Europe
News / 1 day ago
Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album
News / 1 day ago
Jonathan Davis reveals Korn’s ‘biggest mistake’
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Rock am Ring festival halted by terror alert
News / 15 hours ago
Rock am Ring festival halted by terror alert
Steven Wilson Streams New Track The Same Asylum As Before
News / 1 day ago
Steven Wilson Streams New Track The Same Asylum As Before
Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album
News / 1 day ago
Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album
Jonathan Davis reveals Korn’s ‘biggest mistake’
News / 1 day ago
Jonathan Davis reveals Korn’s ‘biggest mistake’
Stone Sour release new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea
News / 21 hours ago
Stone Sour release new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea
Eloy Return With Bold New Concept Album
News / 21 hours ago
Eloy Return With Bold New Concept Album
Chris Cornell death: Widow calls for answers
News / 1 day ago
Chris Cornell death: Widow calls for answers
Jerry Garcia guitar sells for $1.9m
News / 1 day ago
Jerry Garcia guitar sells for $1.9m
Watch Deep Purple's new video for Johnny's Band
News / 2 days ago
Watch Deep Purple's new video for Johnny's Band

Promoted

Top