 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Glasgow music doc to premiere at Edinburgh Film Festival

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Teenage Superstars featuring artists including The Jesus And Mary Chain and Teenage Fanclub will premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival

The Grant McPhee documentary Teenage Superstars will receive its premiere at this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 22.

The new film is the follow-up to 2015’s Big Gold Dream which explored the rise of post-punk and its associated labels in Glasgow and Edinburgh in the 70s and 80s.

Teenage Superstars focuses in and around Glasgow in the early 90s and features artists including The Jesus And Mary Chain, Teenage Fanclub, BMX Bandits, Primal Scream and The Pastels.

Director McPhee spent four years collating rare footage from the era and filmed interviews with many of the artists involved.

He says: “This film is not a history of Scottish independent music. It's not really even that much about Scotland. It's about young people taking control and expressing themselves creatively without seeking permission from anyone in authority first.

“This is a film that shows people what they can achieve when they break the rules. It's part of a jigsaw that when pieced together with all the other similar scenes around the UK shows a genuine revolution – disenfranchised youth, many from working class backgrounds, getting together and forming a completely alternative record industry that became as powerful as the might of the then existing one.

“I think anyone creative today should listen to what they have to say and take note.”

The team behind the film have been running a crowdfunding campaign to pay for final licences and clearances and has just six days left to run. Find out more.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 10 Jul 2015 TR+ Extended interview: Welcome Back – The Jesus And Mary Chain
Feature / 03 Aug 2016 Teenage Fanclub on being the second-best band in the world
Previous NINE INCH NAILS TO RELEASE NEW EP THIS SUMMER
Next  

Latest News

Iron Maiden and Bruce Springsteen make Best Live Act shortlist
News / 1 hour ago
Iron Maiden and Bruce Springsteen make Best Live Act shortlist
News / 2 hours ago
Paradise Lost reveal Medusa cover and release date
News / 3 hours ago
Magma reissue 1974’s Wurdah Ïtah
News / 3 hours ago
Black Sabbath to be crowned 2017 Golden Gods
News / 4 hours ago
Nine Inch Nails to release new EP this summer
News / 5 hours ago
Baroness part ways with guitarist Pete Adams
News / 6 hours ago
Brutai premiere lyric video for The Border
News / 7 hours ago
Korn tease Black Is The Soul video
News / 8 hours ago
Serj Tankian joins Prophets Of Rage for Cornell tribute
News / 1 day ago
Watch Avenged Sevenfold guitarist fall for chipmunk prank
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Guns N’ Roses “planning” new album
News / 1 day ago
Guns N’ Roses “planning” new album
Serj Tankian joins Prophets Of Rage for Cornell tribute
News / 8 hours ago
Serj Tankian joins Prophets Of Rage for Cornell tribute
Download festival announces stage times
News / 1 day ago
Download festival announces stage times
Watch Avenged Sevenfold guitarist fall for chipmunk prank
News / 1 day ago
Watch Avenged Sevenfold guitarist fall for chipmunk prank
Chris Cornell: Drugs “did not contribute” to death
News / 1 day ago
Chris Cornell: Drugs “did not contribute” to death
Black Sabbath to be crowned 2017 Golden Gods
News / 3 hours ago
Black Sabbath to be crowned 2017 Golden Gods
Placebo return with new video and UK tour
News / 1 day ago
Placebo return with new video and UK tour
Iron Maiden and Bruce Springsteen make Best Live Act shortlist
News / 1 hour ago
Iron Maiden and Bruce Springsteen make Best Live Act shortlist
Brutai premiere lyric video for The Border
News / 6 hours ago
Brutai premiere lyric video for The Border

Promoted

Top