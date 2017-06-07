Blink-182 issue heartfelt video for Home Is Such A Lonely Place

Blink-182 have released a new video for their track Home Is Such A Lonely Place.

The song originally appeared on Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and Travis Barker’s latest album California, which launched in 2016.

The trio say: “The video for Home Is Such A Lonely Place was probably the easiest we’ve ever filmed. All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends as we prepared to leave for tour.

“Consequently, it's also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favourites.”

Last month, Blink-182 released a deluxe version of California which featured a total of 28 tracks, 11 of which were new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California, drummer Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

Blink-182 will play 12 dates across the UK next month. Find a list of shows below.