Blink-182 issue heartfelt video for Home Is Such A Lonely Place

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Watch Blink-182’s new video for California track Home Is Such A Lonely Place

Blink-182 have released a new video for their track Home Is Such A Lonely Place.

The song originally appeared on Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and Travis Barker’s latest album California, which launched in 2016.

The trio say: “The video for Home Is Such A Lonely Place was probably the easiest we’ve ever filmed. All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends as we prepared to leave for tour.

“Consequently, it's also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favourites.”

Last month, Blink-182 released a deluxe version of California which featured a total of 28 tracks, 11 of which were new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California, drummer Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

Blink-182 will play 12 dates across the UK next month. Find a list of shows below.

Blink-182 UK tour 2017

Jul 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jul 04: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jul 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Jul 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jul 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jul 12: Aberdeen GE Oil And Gas Arena
Jul 14: Manchester Arena
Jul 15: Liverpool Echo Arena
Jul 17: Bournemouth International Centre
Jul 19: London O2 Arena
Jul 20: London O2 Arena

