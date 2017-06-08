 Skip to main content

TeamRock Radio returns to the air

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

TeamRock Radio returns on June 9, bringing back the Classic Rock Magazine Show, Metal Hammer Magazine Show and Prog Magazine Show – plus much more

TeamRock Radio will return to the air tomorrow (June 9) bringing with it the Classic Rock Magazine Show, Metal Hammer Magazine Show and Prog Magazine Show every week – plus much more.

TeamRock Radio ceased broadcasting on December 19, 2016, when its parent company went into liquidation. Future Plc bought the TeamRock assets, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog print magazines and associated websites along with the TeamRock brand itself.

Now, the lights have been switched back on at the station and under the guidance of Programme Controller Philip Wilding, TeamRock Radio will provide a fresh alternative to traditional rock stations, entertaining rock fans with original programming and a fresh playlist that breaks away from the same old tracks and supports new bands.

TeamRock Editor In Chief Scott Rowley says: “We’ve built the station for the people who’ll actually listen to it. Rock stations in the UK – and around the world for that matter – are lazy and formulaic. They’re entry-level, with playlists that treat you like you’ve just heard rock music for the first time.

“If you invited a bunch of friends back to your house you wouldn’t play them Bohemian Rhapsody, Bat Out Of Hell or Whole Lotta Love – you’d put on some well-chosen classics they hadn’t heard in a while or some brilliant new music. Or why do our rock radio stations insist on force-feeding us the bleeding obvious? TeamRock Radio is for people who really love music.”

The Classic Rock Magazine Show will be presented by editor Sian Llewellyn, The Metal Hammer Magazine Show will be hosted by editor Merlin Alderslade, while The Prog Magazine Show will be helmed by mag editor Jerry Ewing.

Along with the regular weekly shows, TeamRock Radio will also feature new listening experiences including artist-led slots where names from across the rock world will curate their own playlists, choosing the tracks that changed their life.

The station is online only right now, with app functionality to follow quickly. There are no plans to return to DAB radio.

TeamRock Radio will re-launch on June 9 (Friday) at 10am GMT. To listen, simply click ‘Listen’ on the top right corner of this website for the pop-up player or download the TeamRock Radio app on iTunes or Android.

See a list of week one highlights below.

TeamRock Radio: Week one highlights

  • Kiss' Paul Stanley reflects on their breakthrough homecoming show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on the Rock And Roll Over tour and the band's first ever concerts in Japan.

  • Download's Andy Copping on the Soundtrack Of His Life, talking about the songs and bands that changed his life including Lonely The Brave, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Kasabain and Adele… yes, Adele.

  • Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows on how they created epic The Stage track Exist.

  • Ian Hunter in Ever Meet Hendrix, including iconic tales of Freddie Mercury, Keith Moon and Frank Zappa!

  • Exclusive Prog, Metal Hammer and Classic Rock Magazine shows.

  • The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards Show

  • Foreigner's Mick Jones' Soundtrack Of His Life which includes Chuck Berry, Nilsson, Stevie Wonder and... Foreigner.

  • Soundtrack Of His Life From the Audio Archive, interviews and live sessions including conversations with David Coverdale, Alex Lifseon of Rush and Alter Bridge live.

  • Marilion's Steve Hogarth's Soundtrack Of His Life which includes Jeff Buckley's Grace, The Blue Nile and Prefab Sprout. He’s a pop and prog boy at heart.

  • Scott Gorham's Ever Meet Hendrix which includes Gary Moore, Phil Lynott, Rush and how he actually did sneak backstage and once meet Jimi...

From the archive

TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
Feature / 3 hours ago
TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
