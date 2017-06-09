Dropkick Murphys release Until The Next Time video

Watch new video for Dropkick Murphys track Until The Next Time - taken from their latest album 11 Short Stories Of Pain and Glory

Dropkick Murphys have released a new video for their track Until The Next Time.

The original version features on the US outfit’s ninth studio album 11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory which came out in January this year via Born & Bred, with the new video showcasing a Tony Hoffer mix of the song.

Gregory Nolan, tour videographer and director of the video, says: “There are two kinds of shots I love with the Dropkicks – hijinks between band members and moments of connection between the band and fans.

“The awesome thing about putting together this music video is that I got to shape the story that puts these relationships at the centre, with music as the method of connection.

“It's the perfect song to celebrate the good times and to get the sense that the friendships we share will always come back around again.”

Dropkick Murphys will head out on the road across Europe from later this month, with dates planned across the UK and Europe. They’ll then return to North America for a run of shows at the end of July.

Find a full list of tour dates below.