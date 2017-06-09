Good Charlotte return with new video and UK tour dates

The new video shows the band performing live and features backstage footage – and includes a guest appearance from Sleeping With Sirens’ frontman Kellin Quinn.

The song originally appeared on their sixth studio album Youth Authority which launched in 2016.

Good Charlotte have premiered a new video for their track Keep Swingin’.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2010’s Cardiology, the band said: “The new album is like our previous albums in that it’s for people who love music and are constantly motivated and trying to live a rad life.

“Everyone has something to prove to themselves, waking up every day and deciding to change their life for the better and help others do the same. Good Charlotte has always been about doing this together, motivating each other, finding the unity and energy that exists in taking life’s challenges and coming out on the other side.

“It’s about being inspired and excited to be both who you are and who you want to be.”

Good Charlotte have released the Keep Swingin’ video to coincide with the news that the band will tour across the UK in November and December.

Tickets will go on general sale from June 16 at 9am GMT.

Find a full list of Good Charlotte’s 2017 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.