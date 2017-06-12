 Skip to main content

Listen to new Comeback Kid track Absolute

News / 26 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Comeback Kid team up with Devin Townsend for new single Absolute - as band sign new record deal with Nuclear Blast

Comeback Kid have released a new single titled Absolute.

The Canadian outfit teamed up with countryman Devin Townsend for the track, which will feature on their as-yet-untiled next album, which will launch via Nuclear Blast after they signed a new deal with the label.

Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld says: “Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one.

“I’ve worked with Devin Townsend on another project before so to have him sing on Absolute was awesome for us. I was conjuring up his vocal style when laying down the guide vocals before we knew he was on board for the song. When we asked him to be a part of it, he was open and willing so we thank him for that. He definitely put his unique stamp on it.

“On to the next chapter for Comeback Kid with a new team to help us share our music. We will be starting a new cycle of touring around the world starting this summer. Can't wait to share what we have been working on.”

As for signing a record deal with Nuclear Blast, Neufeld says he’s delighted to have the band on the label.

He continues: “Like Comeback Kid, Nuclear Blast is a label that focuses its energy globally as they have offices all over the world. That is really exciting for us as a band that prides itself on playing in as many corners of the earth as possible.

“Here in Canada, we are joining up with long-time friends at New Damage/Dine Alone. We have worked closely with them before so we know it will be a great fit and fresh start in our home country.”

Comeback Kid are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Comeback Kid 2017 tour dates

Jun 16: Dessel Festival Park Stenehei, Belgium
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Trier Ex-Haus, Germany
Jun 20: Stuttgart Universum, Germany
Jun 21: Hannover Chez Heinz, Germany
Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 24: Gräfenheinichen With Full Force, Germany
Jun 26: Stockholm Cyklopen, Sweden
Jun 27: Oslo Sub Scene, Netherlands
Jun 28: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Jun 29: Aalborg 1000Fryd, Denmark
Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jul 02: Aschaffenburg Hardcore Summer Fest, Germany
Jul 04: Královec Rock For People Festival, Czech Republic
Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 08: Rauhenebrach Krach am Bach, Germany

