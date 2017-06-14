Pvris release new video for What’s Wrong

Watch new Pvris video for their track What’s Wrong - taken from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

Pvris have released a video for their new track What’s Wrong.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which is due out on August 4 via Rise Records.

The Raul Gonzo-directed promo was shot in black and white and shows vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald shake things up at a stylish dinner party.

Pvris released Heaven, the first track from the new record, last month.

Speaking previously about the material on the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise, Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record.

"I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

Pvris have several festival dates lined up for later this year, including sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals. They’ll then return to Europe in November for a run of 22 shows.

Find the tour dates below.