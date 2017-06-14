 Skip to main content

Pvris release new video for What’s Wrong

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Watch new Pvris video for their track What’s Wrong - taken from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

Pvris have released a video for their new track What’s Wrong.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which is due out on August 4 via Rise Records.

The Raul Gonzo-directed promo was shot in black and white and shows vocalist Lynn Gunn, guitarist Alex Babinski and bassist Brian MacDonald shake things up at a stylish dinner party.

Pvris released Heaven, the first track from the new record, last month.

Speaking previously about the material on the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise, Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record.

"I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

Pvris have several festival dates lined up for later this year, including sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals. They’ll then return to Europe in November for a run of 22 shows.

Find the tour dates below.

Pvris 2017 European tour dates

Aug 18: Biddinghulzen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 06: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Nov 08: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Nov 09: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 12: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Nov 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Nov 15: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 17: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands
Nov 18: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
Nov 25: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Nov 27: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK
Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

