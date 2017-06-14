TeamRock named the no.1 most influential rock site in the world

TeamRock has been named the most influential rock website in the world.

The figures were compiled by London-based website Style Of Sound, which collected its data from the total sum of Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, and Linkedin shares generated from each sites’ overall editorial coverage from April 2016-2017.

And TeamRock – the home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and TeamRock Radio – came out top in the rock music category and fifth out of 100 across all music genres.

TeamRock’s Editor In Chief Scott Rowley says: “What's brilliant about this is that it's based on what music fans share with each other – it's real word-of-mouth. And it's particularly satisfying for us because the websites were down for almost two months after the collapse of the old TeamRock company in December.

“Our sites talk to people who love and care about the music and we've worked hard on improving what we post on social – sharing videos, starting debate, breaking news – and avoiding clickbait as much as possible.”

He continues: “As the home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and more, the TeamRock sites are at the heart of the rock and metal community across the world, and one of the few places to treat the music we all love with respect.

“Thanks to everyone for their support through all of the turmoil over Christmas and for helping us grow since then.”