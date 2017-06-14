 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

TeamRock named the no.1 most influential rock site in the world

News / 15 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

TeamRock - the home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and TeamRock Radio - is named the most influential rock site in the world

TeamRock has been named the most influential rock website in the world.

The figures were compiled by London-based website Style Of Sound, which collected its data from the total sum of Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+, and Linkedin shares generated from each sites’ overall editorial coverage from April 2016-2017.

And TeamRock – the home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and TeamRock Radio – came out top in the rock music category and fifth out of 100 across all music genres.

TeamRock’s Editor In Chief Scott Rowley says: “What's brilliant about this is that it's based on what music fans share with each other – it's real word-of-mouth. And it's particularly satisfying for us because the websites were down for almost two months after the collapse of the old TeamRock company in December.

“Our sites talk to people who love and care about the music and we've worked hard on improving what we post on social – sharing videos, starting debate, breaking news – and avoiding clickbait as much as possible.”

He continues: “As the home of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and more, the TeamRock sites are at the heart of the rock and metal community across the world, and one of the few places to treat the music we all love with respect.

“Thanks to everyone for their support through all of the turmoil over Christmas and for helping us grow since then.”

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 6 days ago TeamRock Radio returns to the air
Feature / 6 days ago TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+

Facebook posts by TeamRock, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog reached a combined total of 54 million people over the last 28 days alone, while video posts have been viewed by more than 46 million fans in the last year.

In addition, TeamRock Radio is once again establishing itself as the fresh alternative to traditional rock stations. The station relaunched last week and along with the Classic Rock Magazine Show, the Metal Hammer Magazine show and Prog Magazine Show – TeamRock Radio also features new listening experiences including artist-led slots where names from across the rock world curate their own playlists.

To listen, simply click ‘Listen’ on the top right corner of this website for the pop-up player, download the TeamRock Radio app on iTunes or Android to listen via TuneIn Radio. Select shows are also available on-demand via Mixcloud.

The station is online only right now, with app functionality to follow quickly. There are no plans to return to DAB radio.

From the archive

The return of Classic Rock:
Feature / 15 Feb 2017
The return of Classic Rock: "When you fall in the pit, they pick you back up"
TeamRock+ logo
Previous DOWNLOAD POLICE APPEAL FOR HELP IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE
Next  

Latest News

Gravil premiere new video for Detonate
News / 35 minutes ago
Gravil premiere new video for Detonate
News / 35 minutes ago
Download police appeal for help in sexual assault case
News / 1 hour ago
Toto announce 40th anniversary UK and European tour
News / 2 hours ago
Rise Against announce UK and European tour
News / 3 hours ago
Keith Richards’ ex Anita Pallenberg dead at 73
News / 4 hours ago
Tim Bowness completes work on new album
News / 5 hours ago
Alice Cooper reunites original band for UK tour
News / 5 hours ago
Pvris release new video for What’s Wrong
News / 6 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch vow to carry on
News / 23 hours ago
In Flames & Five Finger Death Punch to tour UK and Europe
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Devin Townsend Project release trippy video for Offer Your Light
News / 1 day ago
Devin Townsend Project release trippy video for Offer Your Light
Five Finger Death Punch vow to carry on
News / 6 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch vow to carry on
Five Finger Death Punch in chaotic Netherlands show
News / 1 day ago
Five Finger Death Punch in chaotic Netherlands show
Gun announce Favourite Pleasures album
News / 1 day ago
Gun announce Favourite Pleasures album
In Flames & Five Finger Death Punch to tour UK and Europe
News / 23 hours ago
In Flames & Five Finger Death Punch to tour UK and Europe
Volbeat launch animated video for Black Rose
News / 1 day ago
Volbeat launch animated video for Black Rose
Papa Roach line up October UK tour
News / 1 day ago
Papa Roach line up October UK tour
Golden Gods 2017: Mastodon, A7X & Gojira among winners
News / 1 day ago
Golden Gods 2017: Mastodon, A7X & Gojira among winners
Listen to new CKY track Head For A Breakdown
News / 1 day ago
Listen to new CKY track Head For A Breakdown

Promoted

Top