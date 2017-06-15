Manchester Arena closed until September

Manchester Arena plans to re-open in early September following terrorist attack – Rainbow, Radiohead, Linkin Park and Blink-182 shows cancelled

The Manchester Arena is to remain closed until early September, it’s been announced.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at the venue following an Ariana Grande concert last month.

The blast also caused substantial damage to the building and all planned shows at the venue through until September have had to be cancelled as a result.

Those include Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow on June 22, Radiohead on July 4 & 5, Linkin Park on July 7 and Blink-182 on July 14.

A statement from the Manchester Arena reads: “Following last month’s devastating attack on the city we are now working towards re-opening Manchester Arena in early September.

“While it was always our intention to honour our existing summer events, the damage caused to the main public area outside of the arena has left us with no other option than to remain closed until September.

“We are currently working with the promoters of our June, July and August shows to find suitable solutions for events affected by this unprecedented closure.

“We would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and friends for their continued support and patience during this time and our ongoing thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by the May 22 atrocity.”

Radiohead have announced they will now play Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford on July 4, while Blink-182’s promoters are currently in discussions to find a suitable venue.

Rainbow have also released a statement, saying: “Ritchie, all band members and management are sorry that this tragedy has occurred. Our heartfelt sympathy to all victims and everyone in Manchester.”

Kiss, who were due to perform at the venue just days after the attack, said: “We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time.”