 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Manchester Arena closed until September

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Manchester Arena plans to re-open in early September following terrorist attack – Rainbow, Radiohead, Linkin Park and Blink-182 shows cancelled

The Manchester Arena is to remain closed until early September, it’s been announced.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at the venue following an Ariana Grande concert last month.

The blast also caused substantial damage to the building and all planned shows at the venue through until September have had to be cancelled as a result.

Those include Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow on June 22, Radiohead on July 4 & 5, Linkin Park on July 7 and Blink-182 on July 14.

A statement from the Manchester Arena reads: “Following last month’s devastating attack on the city we are now working towards re-opening Manchester Arena in early September.

“While it was always our intention to honour our existing summer events, the damage caused to the main public area outside of the arena has left us with no other option than to remain closed until September.

“We are currently working with the promoters of our June, July and August shows to find suitable solutions for events affected by this unprecedented closure.

“We would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and friends for their continued support and patience during this time and our ongoing thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by the May 22 atrocity.”

Radiohead have announced they will now play Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford on July 4, while Blink-182’s promoters are currently in discussions to find a suitable venue.

Rainbow have also released a statement, saying: “Ritchie, all band members and management are sorry that this tragedy has occurred. Our heartfelt sympathy to all victims and everyone in Manchester.”

Kiss, who were due to perform at the venue just days after the attack, said: “We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time.”

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 22 hours ago TeamRock named the no.1 most influential rock site in the world
News / 7 days ago TeamRock Radio returns to the air
Feature / 7 days ago TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+

From the archive

Randy Blythe reacts to Manchester terror attack
News / 22 days ago
Randy Blythe reacts to Manchester terror attack
Previous TEAMROCK NAMED THE NO.1 MOST INFLUENTIAL ROCK SITE IN THE WORLD
Next  

Latest News

Devin Townsend to reunite with Steve Vai at Starmus festival
News / 20 minutes ago
Devin Townsend to reunite with Steve Vai at Starmus festival
News / 1 hour ago
Stewart Copeland’s Gizmodrome announce debut album
News / 3 hours ago
Pil & Bue premiere Oslo Sessions
News / 3 hours ago
John Bonham’s Model T Ford is up for sale
News / 4 hours ago
Jared James Nichols gets heavy in Last Chance video
News / 5 hours ago
Northlane confirmed as Tech-Fest headliners
News / 5 hours ago
Gene Simmons wants to trademark devil’s horns hand gesture
News / 17 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch to finish Euro tour without Ivan Moody
News / 20 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album Villains
News / 22 hours ago
TeamRock named the no.1 most influential rock site in the world
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more

Trending News

Download police appeal for help in sexual assault case
News / 23 hours ago
Download police appeal for help in sexual assault case
Five Finger Death Punch to finish Euro tour without Ivan Moody
News / 17 hours ago
Five Finger Death Punch to finish Euro tour without Ivan Moody
Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album Villains
News / 20 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album Villains
TeamRock named the no.1 most influential rock site in the world
News / 22 hours ago
TeamRock named the no.1 most influential rock site in the world
Gene Simmons wants to trademark devil’s horns hand gesture
News / 5 hours ago
Gene Simmons wants to trademark devil’s horns hand gesture
Five Finger Death Punch vow to carry on
News / 1 day ago
Five Finger Death Punch vow to carry on
Rise Against announce UK and European tour
News / 1 day ago
Rise Against announce UK and European tour
Devin Townsend Project release trippy video for Offer Your Light
News / 1 day ago
Devin Townsend Project release trippy video for Offer Your Light
Volbeat launch animated video for Black Rose
News / 2 days ago
Volbeat launch animated video for Black Rose

Promoted

Top