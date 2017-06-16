BBC Music Day honours artists including David Bowie & Lemmy

Artists including David Bowie, Lemmy, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Syd Barrett and Rick Parfitt awarded blue plaques for their contribution to UK music

Artists including David Bowie, Lemmy, John Bonham, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Steve Marriott, Rick Parfitt, Syd Barrett and John Entwhistle have been honoured with blue plaques across England for helping to shape the country’s musical landscape.

The artists were honoured as part of BBC Music Day, with the plaques unveiled at various BBC radio stations across England.

Bowie received two blue plaques – one at London’s Trident Studios and one in Kent. His 70s backing band The Spiders From Mars, featuring Mick Ronson, Trevor Bolder and Mick ‘Woody’ Woodmansey, were also honoured at Radio Humberside with a plaque at Hull Paragon Station.

The plaque at Trident Studios was unveiled by Billy Bragg and Bowie’s friend George Underwood.

Bragg tells the Guardian: “David Bowie was the greatest of the London boys that came out of the 60s. In 1971 he turned into something strange and curious – Ziggy Stardust.

“It’s great to commemorate this spot with a blue plaque, so that everyone who loves these records can gaze up in wonder at Trident Studios.”

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi unveiled the plaque to late Motorhead leader Lemmy at BBC Radio Stoke, as the band's classic track Ace Of Spades has been adopted by Port Vale FC.

Iommi said: “I’m honoured to be unveiling a blue plaque for Lemmy at Port Vale FC today. It’s great that he’s being recognised on BBC’s Music Day."

John Lennon and Paul McCartney received a plaque at BBC Radio Berkshire close to where they played their only shows as The Nerk Twins at the Fox And Hounds in Caversham.

A total of 47 blue plaques were unveiled, with the final list whittled down from BBC Local Radio listeners’ suggestions, as well as those from a committee made up of music industry experts and BBC representatives.

Controller of BBC English Regions, David Holdsworth, says: “It is hugely prestigious to receive a British Plaque Trust Blue Plaque, as usually only around two are awarded each year.

“To mark BBC Music Day across BBC Local Radio with 47 blue plaques is a fitting way to commemorate our listeners’ passion and pride for where they live and to celebrate our musical heritage.”

Find a select list of artists who received a blue plaque below.