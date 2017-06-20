 Skip to main content

Listen to new Andy Black track Beyond My Reach

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack releases new track Beyond My Reach from his Andy Black solo project

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has released a stream of his new solo track titled Beyond My Reach.

It’s the latest material from the vocalist’s Andy Black project and follow’s last year’s album The Shadow Side.

Beyond My Reach is a brand new track that features on this year’s Vans Warped Tour compilation which is exclusively available via Target.

Last month, Biersack unblocked all the internet trolls who have attacked him and his family through social media saying that he wanted to be able to trust his followers again and had made the move in an effort to connect through “humanity and love.”

Also in May, Black Veil Brides guitarist Jake Pitts confirmed that the band had wrapped up work on their fifth album – and praised Biersack for his vocal work on the record.

Find a list of Andy Black’s Vans Warped tour dates below.

Andy Black Vans Warped Tour Dates

Jun 21: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM
Jun 22: Phoenix Fear Farm Festival Grounds, AZ
Jun 23: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel, NV
Jun 24: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT
Jun 25: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Jun 27: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN
Jun 29: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
Jun 30: Orlando Tinker Field, FL
Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy park, FL
Jul 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 04: Wilmington Legion Stadium, NC
Jul 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 08: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 09: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA
Jul 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 13: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY
Jul 14: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA
Jul 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI
Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI
Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS
Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX
Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX
Aug 01: Las Cruces State university Intramural Field, NM
Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA
Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

