Listen to new Andy Black track Beyond My Reach

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack releases new track Beyond My Reach from his Andy Black solo project

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has released a stream of his new solo track titled Beyond My Reach.

It’s the latest material from the vocalist’s Andy Black project and follow’s last year’s album The Shadow Side.

Beyond My Reach is a brand new track that features on this year’s Vans Warped Tour compilation which is exclusively available via Target.

Last month, Biersack unblocked all the internet trolls who have attacked him and his family through social media saying that he wanted to be able to trust his followers again and had made the move in an effort to connect through “humanity and love.”

Also in May, Black Veil Brides guitarist Jake Pitts confirmed that the band had wrapped up work on their fifth album – and praised Biersack for his vocal work on the record.

Find a list of Andy Black’s Vans Warped tour dates below.