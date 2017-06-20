TeamRock Radio app back on Apple’s app store

TeamRock Radio returns with a brand new look on Apple’s app store and is also now available via TuneIn

The TeamRock Radio app has returned to Apple’s app store with a brand new look.

TeamRock Radio came back on the air earlier this month bringing with it the Classic Rock Magazine Show, Metal Hammer Magazine Show and Prog Magazine Show every week – plus much more.

Under the guidance of Programme Controller Philip Wilding, TeamRock Radio provides a fresh alternative to traditional rock stations, entertaining rock fans with original programming and a fresh playlist that breaks away from the same old tracks and supports new bands.

Philip says: “I’m delighted to see TeamRock Radio back on the app store and on TuneIn. Download and tune in now to hear the best contemporary and classic rock music, new and archive interviews including Steel Panther on Neil Diamond – a terrible image – Code Orange on growing up in Pittsburgh, a classic conversation and session from the Augustines and the latest edition of the Classic Rock Magazine Show and that's just some of Tuesday's output.

“To paraphrase Crowded House, take us with you when you go.”