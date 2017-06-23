 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Redwood team up with Women’s Aid for new single

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Redwood tackle domestic violence in new single Night Garden - with all proceeds from sales going to Women’s Aid

Redwood have released a video for their new single Night Garden.

The song focuses on the issue of domestic violence, with Redwood announcing that all profits from sales of the track will go to the Women’s Aid charity.

A statement reads: “Redwood have never shied away from talking about sensitive topics, from talking about drummer Toby Fassioms multiple sclerosis to now talking about domestic violence in their new song Night Garden.

“On the surface, Night Garden sounds like a very lush and positive song. With punishingly righteous guitar sounds and beautiful vocal harmonies, Night Garden perfectly demonstrates a level of coyness within its writing.

“Redwood have partnered with charity Women's Aid and all profits from the single will be donated to them.”

Vocalist and guitarist Alex Birchall tells TeaRock: “We researched a load of different charities and felt that Women's Aid represented what we were trying to say with the song, so it seemed like a good fit.”

The song is backed with Aster and can be purchased through Redwood’s Bandcamp page. They’ll also release a deluxe edition of their 2016 Blood Moon EP, which is expected to ship in early July.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 14 days ago TeamRock Radio returns to the air
Feature / 15 days ago TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Previous TEAMROCK RADIO APP BACK ON APPLE’S APP STORE
Next  

Latest News

Book charting the history of prog out later this month
News / 10 minutes ago
Book charting the history of prog out later this month
News / 2 hours ago
Watch new Alter Bridge video for Cradle To The Grave
News / 2 hours ago
Foo Fighters album will feature “biggest pop star in the world”
News / 18 hours ago
Radiohead release Man Of War music video
News / 19 hours ago
KingBathmat announce new album Dark Days
News / 20 hours ago
Watch short clip of Slipknot performing Vermilion live
News / 21 hours ago
Robert John Godfrey to join The Enid for his 70th birthday
News / 21 hours ago
Arch Enemy reveal Will To Power cover art
News / 22 hours ago
Black Sabbath announce The Ten Year War box set
News / 22 hours ago
Kyros replace Southern Empire at Summer’s End
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Black Sabbath announce The Ten Year War box set
News / 22 hours ago
Black Sabbath announce The Ten Year War box set
Guns N’ Roses share European tour round-up clip
News / 1 day ago
Guns N’ Roses share European tour round-up clip
Rammstein release explosive live Sonne video
News / 1 day ago
Rammstein release explosive live Sonne video
Gene Simmons withdraws devil horns application
News / 1 day ago
Gene Simmons withdraws devil horns application
Watch short clip of Slipknot performing Vermilion live
News / 20 hours ago
Watch short clip of Slipknot performing Vermilion live
Radiohead release Man Of War music video
News / 18 hours ago
Radiohead release Man Of War music video
Watch Barney from Napalm Death teach MP Miliband to sing
News / 1 day ago
Watch Barney from Napalm Death teach MP Miliband to sing
Corey Taylor responds to Chad Kroeger: “He’s an idiot”
News / 2 days ago
Corey Taylor responds to Chad Kroeger: “He’s an idiot”
Foo Fighters album will feature “biggest pop star in the world”
News / 2 hours ago
Foo Fighters album will feature “biggest pop star in the world”

Promoted

Top