Deaf Havana get back to nature in Happiness video
Deaf Havana release new video for their track Happiness – from latest album All These Countless Nights
Deaf Havana have released a new video for their track Happiness.
It’s the latest song lifted from the English outfit’s fourth studio album All These Countless Nights, which came out in January this year via So Recordings.
Speaking about the track, vocalist James Veck-Gilodi tells Rocksound: “It was created after a rough period I had in the summer of 2015.
“I was feeling awful about my strange idiosyncrasies and mood swings and how they can take a huge toll on personal relationships.
“It's hard to explain to a loved one why you have to get up and go home halfway through a meal in a restaurant or why you don't want to leave the house for three days in a row. It would also be unfair to expect them to completely understand something that they have never experienced.”
He adds: “The song grounds me and reminds me that I have to take into account other people's feelings and mindsets, those things that I write about will never fully go away but each song is a small step towards accepting and coping with them, and ultimately towards happiness.”
Deaf Havana will head out on the road across the UK from next month, kicking off with a set at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, London, on July 6. Find a full list of their UK tour dates below.
Deaf Havana 2017 UK tour dates
Jul 06: London British Summer Time
Jul 21-23: Steventon Truck Festival
Aug 25-27: Portsmouth Victorious Festival
Sep 29: Manchester Victoria Warehouse
Nov 05: Leeds Beckett University Student Union
Nov 09: Brighton Concorde 2
Nov 10: Southampton Engine Rooms
Nov 12: Cambridge The Junction
Nov 13: Bath Komedia
Nov 14: Coventry Kasbah
Nov 15: Leeds Beckett University Student Union
Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 18: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 20: Aberdeen The Garage
Nov 21: Edinburgh The Queen’s Hall
Nov 22: Newcastle Northumbria University Student Union
Nov 24: Cardiff Y Plas University Student Union
Nov 25: Exeter Lemon Grove