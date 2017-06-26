Deaf Havana get back to nature in Happiness video

Deaf Havana release new video for their track Happiness – from latest album All These Countless Nights

Deaf Havana have released a new video for their track Happiness.

It’s the latest song lifted from the English outfit’s fourth studio album All These Countless Nights, which came out in January this year via So Recordings.

Speaking about the track, vocalist James Veck-Gilodi tells Rocksound: “It was created after a rough period I had in the summer of 2015.

“I was feeling awful about my strange idiosyncrasies and mood swings and how they can take a huge toll on personal relationships.

“It's hard to explain to a loved one why you have to get up and go home halfway through a meal in a restaurant or why you don't want to leave the house for three days in a row. It would also be unfair to expect them to completely understand something that they have never experienced.”

He adds: “The song grounds me and reminds me that I have to take into account other people's feelings and mindsets, those things that I write about will never fully go away but each song is a small step towards accepting and coping with them, and ultimately towards happiness.”

Deaf Havana will head out on the road across the UK from next month, kicking off with a set at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, London, on July 6. Find a full list of their UK tour dates below.