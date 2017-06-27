 Skip to main content

Hundred Suns premiere new track Last Apology

News / 32 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Hundred Suns - featuring past and present members of Norma Jean, Every Time I Die and Dead & Divine - release their new track Last Apology

Hundred Suns have premiered their brand new track titled Last Apology.

It’s been taken from their upcoming debut album The Prestaliis which will be released on August 11, with the band featuring Norma Jean vocalist Cory Brandan, former Every Time I Die drummer Ryan Leger and ex Dead & Divine guitarist Chris LeMasters.

Brandan tells Loudwire: “It was a long four-year road to get here and the album is everything I had hoped it would be and more.

“We set out to make something unique and meaningful. I know it’s at least one of those things. To me it’s both.”

Hundred Suns' material is said to feature “disparate elements from post-grunge to the mind-expanding meditative epics churned out by critical darling progressive rock in equal measure, fused into something freshly unique. In short, the band sounds both familiar and groundbreaking.”

The trio have released Last Apology to coincide with the news that they’re to head out on a North American tour throughout August. Find a full list of Hundred Suns’ tour dates, along with the cover art and tracklist for The Prestaliis below.

Hundred Suns The Prestaliis tracklist

  1. The Prestaliis I
  2. Partner / Predator
  3. Bedburner
  4. Last Apology
  5. December
  6. Fractional
  7. Reversal
  8. Hellelujah
  9. Infinite Winter
  10. Amaranthine
  11. The Prestaliis II

Hundred Suns 2017 North American tour

Aug 05: Dallas Dirty 30, TX
Aug 06: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX
Aug 08: Scottsdale Pub Rock, AZ
Aug 09: West Hollywood Viper Room, CA
Aug 10: Fullerton Slidebar, CA
Aug 12: Portland Analog Theater, OR
Aug 13: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Aug 16: Denver Moon Room, CO
Aug 18: Chicago Township, IL
Aug 20: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA
Aug 21: Brooklyn St. Vitus, NY
Aug 24: Ottawa Babylon, ON
Aug 25: Toronto Adelaide Hall, ON
Aug 26: St Catharines The Warehouse, ON

Top