Hundredth and Being As An Ocean’s tour bus catches fire

Tour bus shared by Hundredth and Being As An Ocean catches fire while on the road on Vans Warped Tour - no injuries reported

The tour bus shared by Hundredth and Being As An Ocean caught fire while the bands were on the road yesterday morning.

The blaze caused extensive damage but no injuries were reported.

Hundredth broke the news on Twitter, saying: "Woke up this morning to our bus on fire. We all got out and are OK.”

Being As An Ocean drummer Anthony Ghazel also posted several picture of the blaze, which was attended by the St Louis Fire Department, on Instagram showing several stages of the incident.

He says: “I don't really have any words other than I love these dudes and I'm glad we're alive to tell the story.

“I lost all my shoes, a hat, a backpack, toiletries, and some t-shirts. That's it – I got really lucky. Some guys lost laptops, iPads, phones, electronics and most of their clothes.

“All instruments were safe on a different gear truck. Thanks again to everyone who has reached out.”

Both bands are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, with Hundredth supporting their recently released fourth studio album Rare. Being As An Ocean are expected to launch their fourth record titled Waiting For Morning To Come later this summer.

Bands including Mushroomhead, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Hinder and The Ghost Inside have all been involved in tour bus incidents over the last couple of years.

Find a full list of Vans Warped tour dates below.