 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Hundredth and Being As An Ocean’s tour bus catches fire

News / Just Now / by Scott Munro

Tour bus shared by Hundredth and Being As An Ocean catches fire while on the road on Vans Warped Tour - no injuries reported

The tour bus shared by Hundredth and Being As An Ocean caught fire while the bands were on the road yesterday morning.

The blaze caused extensive damage but no injuries were reported.

Hundredth broke the news on Twitter, saying: "Woke up this morning to our bus on fire. We all got out and are OK.”

Being As An Ocean drummer Anthony Ghazel also posted several picture of the blaze, which was attended by the St Louis Fire Department, on Instagram showing several stages of the incident.

He says: “I don't really have any words other than I love these dudes and I'm glad we're alive to tell the story.

“I lost all my shoes, a hat, a backpack, toiletries, and some t-shirts. That's it – I got really lucky. Some guys lost laptops, iPads, phones, electronics and most of their clothes.

“All instruments were safe on a different gear truck. Thanks again to everyone who has reached out.”

Both bands are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, with Hundredth supporting their recently released fourth studio album Rare. Being As An Ocean are expected to launch their fourth record titled Waiting For Morning To Come later this summer.

Bands including Mushroomhead, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Hinder and The Ghost Inside have all been involved in tour bus incidents over the last couple of years.

Find a full list of Vans Warped tour dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 22 hours ago Can Stone Sour make metal great again? Find out in the new issue of Metal Hammer
News / 19 days ago TeamRock Radio returns to the air
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 20 days ago TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?

From the archive

The 10 most unexpected albums of all time, as chosen by Hundredth
Feature / 15 days ago
The 10 most unexpected albums of all time, as chosen by Hundredth

From the archive

New Blood: Being As An Ocean
Feature / 21 Sep 2015
New Blood: Being As An Ocean
Previous HUNDRED SUNS PREMIERE NEW TRACK LAST APOLOGY
Next  

Latest News

Drifting Sun open Twilight pre-orders
News / 1 hour ago
Drifting Sun open Twilight pre-orders
News / 1 hour ago
Watch Dirty Thrills in Law Man video
News / 1 hour ago
Foo Fighters to play London’s O2 in September
News / 2 hours ago
Iron Maiden comic book out this summer
News / 19 hours ago
Watch trailer for Europe’s The Final Countdown live package
News / 20 hours ago
Motorhead ex Phil Campbell reveals solo album guests
News / 20 hours ago
Listen to clip of new Paradise Lost track The Longest Winter
News / 21 hours ago
Mr Big announce UK and European tour
News / 21 hours ago
Astra announce their return and reveal future plans
News / 22 hours ago
Watch Lzzy Hale pay tribute to Chris Cornell
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Watch Lzzy Hale pay tribute to Chris Cornell
News / 22 hours ago
Watch Lzzy Hale pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Nikki Sixx says he’s “unofficially retired” from touring
News / 1 day ago
Nikki Sixx says he’s “unofficially retired” from touring
Foo Fighters to play London’s O2 in September
News / 1 hour ago
Foo Fighters to play London’s O2 in September
Classic album covers are reimagined with a Marvel twist
News / 1 day ago
Classic album covers are reimagined with a Marvel twist
Iron Maiden comic book out this summer
News / 2 hours ago
Iron Maiden comic book out this summer
Danny Worsnop shares acoustic video for Quite A While
News / 1 day ago
Danny Worsnop shares acoustic video for Quite A While
Corey Taylor calls Jim Root’s Stone Sour exit a “difficult time”
News / 1 day ago
Corey Taylor calls Jim Root’s Stone Sour exit a “difficult time”
Watch Nine Inch Nails perform on Twin Peaks
News / 2 days ago
Watch Nine Inch Nails perform on Twin Peaks
Phil Collins: I would have quit Genesis for The Who
News / 21 Oct 2016
Phil Collins: I would have quit Genesis for The Who

Promoted

Top