Creeper show special bond with fans in new Misery video

Creeper have released a new video for their emotionally-charged track Misery.

The song features on the Southampton band’s debut album Eternity, In Your Arms, which arrived in March this year via Roadrunner Records.

The band say: “One of the most vital aspects of Creeper is our incredible connection with our fans, which has grown and evolved into something very special indeed, particularly over the past year.

“It’s at our live shows where this bond truly bursts into life, where band and audience move and sing as one.

“Misery was the first song where this union truly started becoming larger than life, bigger than just a band on a stage, and we wanted to reflect that as best we could in a video for this re-imagined version of the song.”

They add: “Nothing can fully put across just how electric the atmosphere is when we sing with you, but we hope you enjoy this celebration of our communion, until we meet again.”

Creeper are currently on the road across North America on the Vans Warped Tour and recently announced The Theatre Of Fear UK tour which will take place in December.

Find a full list of Creeper’s 2017 tour dates below.