Mogwai get in the groove on new single Party In The Dark

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Mogwai release audio stream of their new track Party In The Dark - from upcoming album Every Country’s Sun

Mogwai have released a stream of their new single titled Party In The Dark.

It’s taken from the Glasgow outfit’s upcoming album Every Country’s Sun, which will arrive on September 1 via Rock Action Records.

The track will also be available to purchase on 7-inch vinyl from August 25 and will be backed by Eternal Panther.

Mogwai recently performed Every Country’s Sun in its entirety at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and announced a 40-date world tour which will kick off with a set at the Portmeirion Festival on September 8 and wrap up with a performance at the SSE Hydro in their home town on December 16.

Find a full list of live dates below.

Mogwai released a video for Every Country’s Sun track Coolverine earlier this month.

Mogwai Every Country’s Sun tracklist

  1. Coolverine
  2. Party In The Dark
  3. Brain Sweeties
  4. Crossing The Road Material
  5. aka 47
  6. 20 Size
  7. 1000 Foot Face
  8. Don’t Believe The Fife
  9. Battered At A Scramble
  10. Old Poisons
  11. Every Country’s Sun

Mogwai 2017 world tour dates

Sep 08: Portmeirion Festival No.6, UK
Oct 10: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Oct 11: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden
Oct 12: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 13: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Oct 14: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 16: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Oct 17: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Oct 18: Lille Aeronef, France
Oct 20: Brussels AB, Belgium
Oct 22: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Netherlands
Oct 23: Paris Grand Rex, France
Oct 25: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Oct 26: Basel Reithalle, Switzerland
Oct 27: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Oct 28: Rome Atlantico, Italy
Oct 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Nov 01: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Nov 03: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 20: San Diego Observatory N. Park, CA
Nov 21: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA
Nov 22: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Nov 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Nov 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Nov 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC
Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
Nov 30: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE
Dec 01: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Dec 02: Chicago House of Blues, IL
Dec 03: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI
Dec 05: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Dec 06: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC
Dec 07: Boston Royale Nightclub, MA
Dec 08: New York Terminal 5, NY
Dec 09: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA
Dec 10: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Dec 15: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Dec 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

