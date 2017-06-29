Mogwai get in the groove on new single Party In The Dark
Mogwai release audio stream of their new track Party In The Dark - from upcoming album Every Country’s Sun
Mogwai have released a stream of their new single titled Party In The Dark.
It’s taken from the Glasgow outfit’s upcoming album Every Country’s Sun, which will arrive on September 1 via Rock Action Records.
The track will also be available to purchase on 7-inch vinyl from August 25 and will be backed by Eternal Panther.
Mogwai recently performed Every Country’s Sun in its entirety at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and announced a 40-date world tour which will kick off with a set at the Portmeirion Festival on September 8 and wrap up with a performance at the SSE Hydro in their home town on December 16.
Find a full list of live dates below.
Mogwai released a video for Every Country’s Sun track Coolverine earlier this month.
Mogwai Every Country’s Sun tracklist
- Coolverine
- Party In The Dark
- Brain Sweeties
- Crossing The Road Material
- aka 47
- 20 Size
- 1000 Foot Face
- Don’t Believe The Fife
- Battered At A Scramble
- Old Poisons
- Every Country’s Sun
Mogwai 2017 world tour dates
Sep 08: Portmeirion Festival No.6, UK
Oct 10: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Oct 11: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden
Oct 12: Malmo KB, Sweden
Oct 13: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Oct 14: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 16: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Oct 17: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Oct 18: Lille Aeronef, France
Oct 20: Brussels AB, Belgium
Oct 22: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Netherlands
Oct 23: Paris Grand Rex, France
Oct 25: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Oct 26: Basel Reithalle, Switzerland
Oct 27: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Oct 28: Rome Atlantico, Italy
Oct 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Nov 01: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Nov 03: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 20: San Diego Observatory N. Park, CA
Nov 21: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA
Nov 22: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA
Nov 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Nov 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Nov 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC
Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
Nov 30: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE
Dec 01: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Dec 02: Chicago House of Blues, IL
Dec 03: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI
Dec 05: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Dec 06: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC
Dec 07: Boston Royale Nightclub, MA
Dec 08: New York Terminal 5, NY
Dec 09: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA
Dec 10: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Dec 15: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Dec 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK